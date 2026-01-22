Scotland Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: ZIM-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Scotland were defeated in their first match by Netherlands by 7 runs
Zimbabwe have lost both their matches of the tournament so far
The match can be streamed live on Fancode app in India
In a mid-table clash, Scotland will square off with Zimbabwe in match 12 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on January 22, 2026.
Scotland lost their last match against the Netherlands by 7 runs and are currently in third spot in the points table. They will be eager to secure the first win of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe had a bad start to the tournament as they lost both their initial encounters. They will be vying to get into winning ways before it's too late.
Scotland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland.
Scotland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Women: Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano(c), Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loryn Phiri, Loreen Tshuma
Scotland Women: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce(c), Sarah Bryce(w), Ailsa Lister, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
Scotland Vs Zimbabwe, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Info
In India, you can watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 matches on the FanCode app, meanwhile in Nepal it is available on the Kantipur Max app.