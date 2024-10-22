Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Thailand are taking on Maldives in the match 5 of Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 on Tuesday, October 22 at Gelephu International Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
Thailand come into this game after winning their previous match against Indonesia by 6 wickets. They are currently at the top of the points table with two wins to their name.
Meanwhile, the Maldives are currently in 2nd place on the points table with one win and one loss. They lost their previous match against Bhutan by 4 wickets.
Thailand Vs Maldives: Toss Update
Thailand won the toss and decided to bat first against Maldives.
Thailand Vs Maldives: Full Squads
Maldives: Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (captain), Abdulla Ibrahim Mabsar, Ismail Ali, Ibrahim Hassan Shaof, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ibrahim Nashath, Adam Nasif, Ismail Nihad, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvan, Shunan Ali, Ali Mohamed Manik
Thailand: Austin Lazarus (captain), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungreang, Jandre Coetzeem Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Harshal Pathak, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Noppon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan
Thailand Vs Maldives: Live Streaming
The Thailand vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There is no telecast on any TV channel in India.