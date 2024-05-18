Cricket

T20 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Believes Lack Of Impact Player Rule Will Be The Difference

The impact player rule which allows teams to play an extra batter or a bowler is believed to have bolstered the number of high scores being recorded in this IPL, with totals in excess of 250 being recorded as many as eight times

X/@PunjabKingsIPL
Shikhar Dhawan Photo: X/@PunjabKingsIPL
info_icon

Shikhar Dhawan reckons that the game of cricket has undergone a lot of change this year but he does not see mindboggling scores being made in the upcoming T20 World Cup like the IPL in the absence 'impact player' option during the showpiece. (Full IPL Coverage)

The impact player rule which allows teams to play an extra batter or a bowler is believed to have bolstered the number of high scores being recorded in this IPL, with totals in excess of 250 being recorded as many as eight times.

The bowlers' misery reignited the debate of creating a balance between the bat and the ball since wickets and conditions in IPL generally tend to favour batters.

"I feel as if the game itself has changed this year, which is why scores of 250 are being put on. The mindset has certainly changed," Dhawan told PTI.

"But when you go into the World Cup which won’t have the impact player rule, the impact of it would be seen definitely. That is a differentiator and how we adapt to the conditions is what will matter the most.

"The mindset has changed after the introduction of the impact player. When a batter in the middle knows that there is batting available till number 8 and 9, he is going to take the aggressive route which is why so many high scores are being made," the aggressive Indian opener, who will host a TV show 'Dhawan Karenge' on Jio Cinema, said.

Shikhar Dhawan - Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan Put All His 'Heart And Soul' Into Acting Classes For His Chat Show 'Dhawan Karenge'

BY IANS

He said India have a strong squad at their disposal for the T20 World Cup in Americas and that the players enjoy their game under Rohit Sharma.

"All bases have been covered. The team looks balanced and India have got a very good chance (of winning the title),” he said.

"Rohit is a seasoned captain and the boys are very happy and comfortable around him. We have got a very good and experienced side with amazing youngsters and we have a very good chance to win the World Cup," Dhawan added.

Dhawan acknowledged Punjab Kings had a disappointing run in IPL this year, with the team failing to make the playoffs for the 10th year in a row.

Punjab Kings during match 58 of IPL 2024 against RCB in Dharamsala on May 9, Thursday. - BCCI
IPL 2024 Playoff Race: Punjab Kings ELIMINATED For 10th Consecutive Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The experienced left-handed batter entered IPL as Punjab Kings' skipper but was sidelined due to a shoulder injury he suffered in early April.

Dhawan said losing experienced players to injuries can also impact teams heavily.

"I could play only five matches this year after which I got injured. We had won two matches until then. I stayed with the team and did my rehab, which is something I am doing even now. But the injury is serious and I will be out of action.

"Even the team could not do well. Whenever experienced players get injured, it impacts the team. But the boys gave their everything and it was unfortunate it did not go our way," Dhawan said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  2. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  3. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  4. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  5. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
Entertainment News
  1. When Benegal Went To Cannes With Shabana And Smita - And Their Mothers
  2. Malayalam Horror Film 'Vadakkan’ Debuts At The Cannes Marche Du Film Fantastic Pavilion
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Put All His 'Heart And Soul' Into Acting Classes For His Chat Show 'Dhawan Karenge'
  4. Evening From The Heart Gala: Kaley Cuoco Nails A Brunello Cucinelli Paillette Dress To Perfection – View Pics
  5. ‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Strike Gold At Elorda Cup; Imola GP Qualifying Race Soon
  2. Stuttgart Vs Monchengladbach: Serhou Guirassy Equals Stefan Kiessling, Gert Muller Record
  3. T20 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Believes Lack Of Impact Player Rule Will Be The Difference
  4. Brighton Confirm Surprise Departure Of Roberto De Zerbi
  5. Luton Town Vs Fulham: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup