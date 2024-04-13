Cricket

T20 World Cup | Fleming's Advice To Indian Selectors: 'Decide Style Of Play Before...'

It has been more than 10 years since India last won a global competition, which has, in a way kept ageing stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the mix despite growing calls for the T20I side to be blooded with young talent

Stephen Fleming Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
Former New Zealand captain and five-time IPL winning coach Stephen Fleming believes that India should decide on their style of play for the upcoming T20 World Cup and pick the in-form players accordingly. (More Cricket News)

India will head into this year’s T20 global showpiece in the Caribbean and the USA to make yet another bid to end their wait for an ICC trophy, which extended further after they lost to Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup last year.

It has been more than 10 years since India last won a global competition, which has, in a way kept ageing stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the mix despite growing calls for the T20I side to be blooded with young talent.

“The thing for me is, what type of game plan do they want to play during the World Cup? What have they identified as the right style of play for India in an away condition?,” Fleming said when asked if CSK’s all-rounder Shivam Dube is primed for India call-up for the World Cup.

“Then put players into that rather than just picking players and trying to find a game plan. I would be looking at the style of play that I would want, and then pick the players that are in-form and can perform the role that will best win that design,” Fleming said on the sidelines of CSK’s training session ahead of their IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Fleming said the amount of sheer power which Dube generates is good enough to compel the selectors into looking at him as one of the prospects for the T20 World Cup.

“It's probably one of the hardest jobs in world cricket, isn't it, being an Indian selector. On one hand, very jealous as a New Zealander looking at the amount of talent that is on show and new players every game sort of pop up,” he said.

“I love his power. I'm biased, aren't I? But I think when you have a bit different power like that; I would have him in the side,” Fleming said.

The former Kiwi skipper said Dube is reaping the benefits of the work that he has put in to face different kinds of bowlers, which has complemented CSK in return given the rule changes in the IPL such as the introduction of the impact player.

“A lot of work last year to be honest, working him into that role and trying to use the change of rules to our advantage. He did a lot of work mentally last year on what that would look like, and then it was about opportunity. How long an opportunity would take for us to realise his potential,” Fleming said.

“Or more importantly, for him to realise how good he could be. Since then, he has gone to another level. He works hard on all aspects. I know there's a short-ball aspect that has been much publicised. But there's a lot more to him than that,” he added.

Fleming once again mentioned Dube’s power-hitting which has been a standout factor in his batting.

“If anything, it deflects away from other areas. He uses that predictability to his advantage now. I haven't seen a guy hit it harder (and) consistently hit it harder.”

“Some of the power he can generate both from spin and from seam bowling is quite unique. When he's in form like this, he's a real weapon for us during those middle overs,” the CSK head coach added.

