Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Florida Weather For Next 5 Days? Details Inside

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida will host the T20 World Cup Group A games. Here is the weather forecast for the next five days

Nepal vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 23, CricketNep Twitter photo
The Nepal vs Sri Lanka match at the T20 World Cup 2024 was a washout due to incessant rain in Florida. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

The T20 World Cup 2024 Group A matches at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida sees final three games to be played at the venue including some crunch games. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

India will play Canada on June 15 whereas USA take on Ireland on June 14 and Pakistan are in action against the Irish on June 16.

However, social media is abuzz with harsh weather conditions from the state that are going viral. A footage captured showed Miami streets being waterlogged whereas rainwater entering several houses that are situated on the ground floor.

India's opening batsman Virat Kohli walks off the pitch after being dismissed for one run during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
India At ICC T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Defends Struggling Virat Kohli

BY Outlook Sports Desk

What Is The Weather For Florida For The Next Five Days?

Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

If PAK vs IRE is a washout then Babar Azam-led side finish with three points, meaning USA enter Super 8s as the second placed side from Group A.

India are already through to the Super 8s thanks to their three wins in the group whereas USA have won two and lost one.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  2. G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'
  3. From Spying As ISI Agent To India's Longest-Serving NSA: Five Points About Ajit Doval
  4. MP: Congress Forms Panel To Recommend Candidate For Budhni Bypoll
  5. IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi On June 14
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur Reveals Why She Felt Intimidated To Work With Annu Kapoor And Supriya Pathak In 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'
  2. Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sizzling Looks
  3. ‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics
  4. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  5. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
Sports News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: With Veteran Mahmudullah In, Can Bangladesh Set A 140-Mark Chase For NED?
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Florida Weather For Next 5 Days? Details Inside
  4. Luis Guilherme: West Ham United Announce Brazilian Winger As Julen Lopetegui's First Signing
  5. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Bayern Munich Experience Aided Preparation, Says Harry Kane
World News
  1. These Are The Best Cities For Students, QS Rankings Reveal
  2. Firefighters Battle Massive Fire At Northern Iraq Oil Refinery
  3. Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, Qureshi And Sheikh Rashid In Case Of Vandalism
  4. Unusually Heavy Monsoon Rains In Pakistan Will Affect 2,00,000 People, A Top UN Official Warns
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know