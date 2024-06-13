T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Florida Weather For Next 5 Days? Details Inside

The T20 World Cup 2024 Group A matches at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida sees final three games to be played at the venue including some crunch games. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
India will play Canada on June 15 whereas USA take on Ireland on June 14 and Pakistan are in action against the Irish on June 16.
However, social media is abuzz with harsh weather conditions from the state that are going viral. A footage captured showed Miami streets being waterlogged whereas rainwater entering several houses that are situated on the ground floor.
What Is The Weather For Florida For The Next Five Days?
If PAK vs IRE is a washout then Babar Azam-led side finish with three points, meaning USA enter Super 8s as the second placed side from Group A.
India are already through to the Super 8s thanks to their three wins in the group whereas USA have won two and lost one.