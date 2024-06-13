The group stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 brought both surprises and disappointments. Although team India won all their three matches, none of them saw their hero Virat Kohli leading the charge. Struggling with his rythm, he finds himself stuck in a web of debates, critics, and questions. Yet amidst this scrutiny, the former captain Sunil Gavaskar emerges as a supporter of the batting maestro. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
In the previous match against the United States of America, India won by 7 wickets but Virat Kohli endured a disappointing duck, falling victim to Saurabh Netravalkar's dismissal. His scores read 1 and 4 in the games against Ireland, and Pakistan respectively.
Does the score sit fit with someone who earned the orange cap in the Indian Premier League 2024 season scoring 741 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru? What happened to the two-time orange cap holder in the Americas?
According to Sunil Gavaskar, it is too early to discuss about Kohli's form. "The biggest motivation for any players is to win matches, especially when you are playing for your country. He has done so well for India over the years and won so many games. I think he recognises that. We are in the early phases of the tournament," said the veteran to Star Sports.
Only three group stage matches have passed in the ongoing ICC event. "There's Super 8s, semi-finals, and hopefully the final. All he (Kohli) needs to do is show patience and faith in himself, which i think he has plenty," he added.
The Rohit Sharma-led India's triumph in all three matches played has earned them a spot in the Super 8s at T20 World Cup. And, this will bring chances for Virat Kohli too, to gain his original form.
"When you get three low scores, it doesn't mean he is not batting well. Sometimes you get good deliveries. Any other day, the ball would've gone wide or over the slip for a boundary, today it didn't. So, there's nothing to worry about. We have to show faith in him. Much believe that he is going to come good, sooner rather than later," Gavaskar stated.
India won their opener against Ireland by 8 wickets and in their second match the blue tigers defeated Pakistan by 6 runs. Now, the team will play the next round games in Florida, a new venue, a new picth and new chances for Kohli.