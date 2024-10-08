T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know

The all-new T20 Spring Challenge 2024 League will get underway from October 11, with the tournament serving up as a warmup for the much-awaited Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) that starts in October-November. (More Cricket News)
The T20 Spring Challenge 2024 is a nine-team competition, that will be played in two cities - Sydney and Adelaide. This tournament is created to make sure that the women's domestic games won't face reduction following the shortening of WBBL.
The T20 Spring Challenge 2024 will feature teams from the Big Bash as well as Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Meteors.
Each team will play four matches with the top four advancing to the semis and the final. There will a total of 21 games including the semi-final and the final. The 18 games will be played across seven days, with the semis to be held on October 19 and the final will be played on October 20.
Schedule For T20 Spring Challenge 2024
|Date
|Fixtures
|Stadium
|Time (IST)
|11 October, 2024
|Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|4:30 AM
|11 October, 2024
|Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|5:00 AM
|11 October, 2024
|Sydney Sixers v ACT Meteors
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|9:00 AM
|11 October, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|12 October, 2024
|ACT Meteors v Melbourne Stars
|TBC
|4:30 AM
|12 October, 2024
|Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|12 October, 2024
|Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|12 October, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|2:00 PM
|13 October, 2024
|Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars
|TBC
|9:00 AM
|14 October, 2024
|ACT Meteors v Brisbane Heat
|Allan Border Oval, Sydney
|4:30 AM
|14 October, 2024
|Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|15 October, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|15 October, 2024
|Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|1:30 PM
|16 October, 2024
|ACT Meteors v Hobart Hurricanes
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|4:30 AM
|16 October, 2024
|Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|5:00 AM
|16 October, 2024
|Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|9:00 AM
|17 October, 2024
|Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|4:30 AM
|17 October, 2024
|Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|9:00 AM
|19 October, 2024
|Semi Final 1
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|4:30 AM
|TBC v TBC
|19 October, 2024
|Semi Final 2
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|9:00 AM
|TBC v TBC
|20 October, 2024
|Final
|Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park
|9:00 AM
|TBC v TBC
Will Australia's Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry Play?
Since the tournament will coincide with the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, none of the first-team starts will feature at the tournament.
T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming:
As of now, there is no update on the live streaming and telecast of the T20 Spring Challenge 2024 in India.