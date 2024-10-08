Cricket

T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Each team will play four matches with the top four advancing to the semis and the final. Here's the schedule, live streaming and other details

T20 Spring Challenge will feature most of the WBBL teams. Photo: Cricket Australia
The all-new T20 Spring Challenge 2024 League will get underway from October 11, with the tournament serving up as a warmup for the much-awaited Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) that starts in October-November. (More Cricket News)

The T20 Spring Challenge 2024 is a nine-team competition, that will be played in two cities - Sydney and Adelaide. This tournament is created to make sure that the women's domestic games won't face reduction following the shortening of WBBL.

The T20 Spring Challenge 2024 will feature teams from the Big Bash as well as Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Meteors.

Each team will play four matches with the top four advancing to the semis and the final. There will a total of 21 games including the semi-final and the final. The 18 games will be played across seven days, with the semis to be held on October 19 and the final will be played on October 20.

The play-off games will be played at the Cricket NSW's Cricket Central in Silverwater.

Schedule For T20 Spring Challenge 2024

DateFixturesStadiumTime (IST)
11 October, 2024Sydney Thunder v Brisbane HeatNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney4:30 AM
11 October, 2024Melbourne Renegades v Hobart HurricanesKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide5:00 AM
11 October, 2024Sydney Sixers v ACT MeteorsNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney9:00 AM
11 October, 2024Adelaide Strikers v Perth ScorchersKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
12 October, 2024ACT Meteors v Melbourne StarsTBC4:30 AM
12 October, 2024Sydney Sixers v Brisbane HeatTBC9:00 AM
12 October, 2024Melbourne Renegades v Perth ScorchersKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
12 October, 2024Adelaide Strikers v Hobart HurricanesKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide2:00 PM
13 October, 2024Sydney Thunder v Melbourne StarsTBC9:00 AM
14 October, 2024ACT Meteors v Brisbane HeatAllan Border Oval, Sydney4:30 AM
14 October, 2024Hobart Hurricanes v Perth ScorchersKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
15 October, 2024Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne RenegadesKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
15 October, 2024Sydney Sixers v Melbourne StarsNorth Sydney Oval, Sydney1:30 PM
16 October, 2024ACT Meteors v Hobart HurricanesCricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park4:30 AM
16 October, 2024Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane HeatKaren Rolton Oval, Adelaide5:00 AM
16 October, 2024Sydney Thunder v Perth ScorchersCricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park9:00 AM
17 October, 2024Sydney Thunder v Sydney SixersCricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park4:30 AM
17 October, 2024Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne StarsCricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park9:00 AM
19 October, 2024Semi Final 1Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park4:30 AM
TBC v TBC
19 October, 2024Semi Final 2Cricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park9:00 AM
TBC v TBC
20 October, 2024FinalCricket Central, Sydney Olympic Park9:00 AM
TBC v TBC

Will Australia's Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry Play?

Since the tournament will coincide with the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, none of the first-team starts will feature at the tournament.

T20 Spring Challenge 2024 Live Streaming:

As of now, there is no update on the live streaming and telecast of the T20 Spring Challenge 2024 in India.

