India take on South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup Match 10
Sushma Verma sees this match as a true challenge compared to previous easy wins
Sushma Verma backs Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana to restrict Tazmin Brits’ scoring
India Women gear up for a heavyweight clash today as they take on South Africa Women in a much-anticipated match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Visakhapatnam. South Africa’s batting will once again rely heavily on the explosive Tazmin Brits, who has been in sensational touch lately with match-winning knocks at the top. India’s key challenge will be stopping her early before she settles in.
In an interview facilitated by JioStar, India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma, who shared her views ahead of the clash, believes this game carries far more weight than India’s recent outings. Connecting it to India’s preparation and mindset, she explained that matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan didn’t challenge the team enough, but facing South Africa is a true test.
“We haven’t played a good match like this,” she said. “We played against Sri Lanka and we were quite sure we are going to win… then against Pakistan we knew it would be easy. But when you play a strong team, your body language and intent go to another level.”
Sushma Verma Backs Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana to Stop Tazmin Brits
Sushma Verma was especially vocal in her faith in India’s spin attack: “I am backing both the spinners. Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma … They won’t let the Tajman Brits make too many runs. Although she is in a very good nick.” In her view, the conditions and the way India’s spinners have been operating give them a chance to turn the match.
She emphasized that when you face a strong opponent, every player begins to grasp the weight of the contest: “They know the direction in which the team can go.” Verma believes that Brits is in terrific form, but that India’s spin duo will be key in trying to restrict her scoring and shift momentum.
She sees this as one of those matches where mental strength will count: “I always feel that good team’s body language … is on a different level.” The telling lines are that she expects the spinners to rise to the occasion, despite the challenge of containing a batter in full flow.
Sushma Verma: Journey, Role & Contributions
Sushma Verma was born on 5 November 1992 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and she carved her path in Indian women’s cricket as a wicket-keeper and lower-order batter. She holds the distinction of being the first cricketer, male or female, from Himachal Pradesh to don the Indian cap.
She has played 43 ODI matches and has scored 193 runs in 24 innings. She has also played 19 T20I match and scored 31 runs in 6 innings. The numbers are not big but Verma’s voice still carries weight among players and fans alike. Her experience across domestic and international cricket gives her insight into how a team should mentally and technically navigate big matches.
For viewers in India, the match will be available on Star Sports and can be streamed on JioHotstar.