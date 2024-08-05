Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field

Suresh Raina continues to get the taste of success outside the cricket field as his restaurant venture Raina Amsterdam completes one year of its debut in the Dutch capital. (More Cricket News)
Raina Amsterdam, that opened in June 2023, serves a fusion of North and South Indian cuisine and is aimed at introducing the Indian flavours in the heart of Netherlands.
“My life has always revolved around food and I have been happy to introduce the people of Amsterdam to the essence of Indian cuisine,” the former India batter said about his venture.
After his remarkable achievements in the cricketing field, the left-hander has chosen to devote his time to discovering and savoring a vast array of culinary customs.
Talking about running the restaurant since June 2023 and his favorite food items, Suresh Raina shares, “ Among my personal favorites are Rajma Chawal, Matar Paneer and Baigan Bharta. People have enjoyed the warmth of our food."
Sharing about the visitors the kitchen had in the past year, Raina shares, "Since the past year the restaurant has welcomed many well-known figures from both India and Holland. Also, the restaurant is one of the top premier venue choices for corporate lunches and dinners. Our mission at Raina Amsterdam is to provide guests with an exceptional eating experience that highlights the many delectable flavors of India even for Irish and non-Irish diners alike."
The cricketing legend was always motivated to open a place where locals and guests in Amsterdam could savor the genuine taste of Indian food by his passion for cooking and authentic flavors. An extensive menu of modern Indian dishes prepared in the tradition is available at Raina Amsterdam.
Combining the vibrant atmosphere of Amsterdam with the rich culinary traditions of India, Raina Amsterdam promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience. A wide range of dishes including mouthwatering North Indian Street foods, South India’s rich curries and delicious desserts are served in the food establishment.