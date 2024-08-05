Cricket

Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field

After his remarkable achievements in the cricketing field, the left-hander has chosen to devote his time to discovering and savoring a vast array of culinary customs

Suresh-Raina-Amsterdam
Suresh Raina Photo: Raina Amsterdam
info_icon

Suresh Raina continues to get the taste of success outside the cricket field as his restaurant venture Raina Amsterdam completes one year of its debut in the Dutch capital. (More Cricket News)

Raina Amsterdam, that opened in June 2023, serves a fusion of North and South Indian cuisine and is aimed at introducing the Indian flavours in the heart of Netherlands.

“My life has always revolved around food and I have been happy to introduce the people of Amsterdam to the essence of Indian cuisine,” the former India batter said about his venture.

Dinesh Karthik plays a shot - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After his remarkable achievements in the cricketing field, the left-hander has chosen to devote his time to discovering and savoring a vast array of culinary customs.

Talking about running the restaurant since June 2023 and his favorite food items, Suresh Raina shares, “ Among my personal favorites are Rajma Chawal, Matar Paneer and Baigan Bharta. People have enjoyed the warmth of our food."

Sharing about the visitors the kitchen had in the past year, Raina shares, "Since the past year the restaurant has welcomed many well-known figures from both India and Holland. Also, the restaurant is one of the top premier venue choices for corporate lunches and dinners. Our mission at Raina Amsterdam is to provide guests with an exceptional eating experience that highlights the many delectable flavors of India even for Irish and non-Irish diners alike."

The cricketing legend was always motivated to open a place where locals and guests in Amsterdam could savor the genuine taste of Indian food by his passion for cooking and authentic flavors. An extensive menu of modern Indian dishes prepared in the tradition is available at Raina Amsterdam.

Combining the vibrant atmosphere of Amsterdam with the rich culinary traditions of India, Raina Amsterdam promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience. A wide range of dishes including mouthwatering North Indian Street foods, South India’s rich curries and delicious desserts are served in the food establishment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
  2. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  5. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Blames Spin-Friendly Track For Loss
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  2. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  3. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  3. Delhi HC Upholds Kejriwal's Arrest By CBI; Asks Him To Move To Trial Court For Bail
  4. Day In Pics: August 05, 2024
  5. Bangladesh Protest: BSF Issues High Alert Along Border Amid Buzz Of Hasina Flying To India
Entertainment News
  1. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
  2. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
  3. Ilaiyaraaja Wins Rs 60 Lakh Compensation In Legal Battle Against 'Manjummel Boys' For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Song
  4. Farah Khan Pens A Heartfelt Note After Mom's Demise: Want To Celebrate Her Every Day
  5. Watch: HBO Shares First Teaser Of 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' To Be Released Next Year
US News
  1. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  2. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  3. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
  4. Watch Out! Dangerous White Flowers Spreading Across New York State
  5. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  3. Bangladesh Protests: Hasina Resigns As PM, Leaves Country; Protesters Storm Into Her Dhaka Residence | Top Points
  4. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  5. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Where Is Hasina? Thousands Track Outgoing PM's Aircraft; Army Forms Interim Govt
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs