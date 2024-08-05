Cricket

SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been appointed SA20 League’s ambassador on Monday, August 8

IPL 2024, Eliminator: RR vs RCB_Photo_7
Dinesh Karthik plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been appointed SA20 League’s ambassador on Monday, August 8. (More Cricket News)

The Tamil Nadu-born veteran, who is the first Indian player to be associated with the South African T20 tournament, retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

 "The league has been electric in the first two seasons with some of the world’s best players on show and exciting young talent putting up their hands on the global stage,” Karthik was quoted as saying by the PTI.

South Africa’s former captain and the league commissioner Graeme Smith said that Karthik’s cricketing talent as well as personality will be a perfect match and the 39-year-old’s association will lift that league’s status in India and all over the world. 

“His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the league’s status globally and in India,” Smith said. 

The SA20 league are all owned by the owners of IPL teams and comprises of six franchises namely, MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

