Sunil Gavaskar slams Pakistan for skipping press conferences
India and Pakistan face each other on Sunday in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash
Pakistan and India players skipped the customary post-match handshake, during last match
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed strong disapproval over Pakistan's decision to cancel their mandatory pre-match press conference ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against India in Dubai on Sunday. This marks the second consecutive instance, following their previous match against the UAE, where Pakistan opted out of media interactions.
While the team attended their scheduled training session at the ICC Academy, they refrained from engaging with the media, raising questions about their commitment to tournament protocols. And this didn't go well with Gavaskar, who slammed the Pakistan team.
He stated, "I don't know what the thinking behind that is, but as far as I know, press conferences are mandatory. If teams don't hold them, I'm not sure what the penalties are—if any—but in today's world, it's important for the media to be involved and kept informed." Gavaskar told India Today.
Gavaskar Suggests Penalties for Non-Compliance
The legendary cricketer further proposed that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) consider implementing penalties, such as point deductions, for teams that fail to adhere to media obligations. He said, "If there is something in the rulebook stating that attending press conferences is mandatory, then perhaps going forward, if a team fails to comply, a point could be deducted from their table. That might be a viable way forward."
For those who don't know, Pakistan arrived late to the venue during their match against UAE, due to which the match started one-hour late. It would be interesting to see if they continue to do the same thing against India as well today.
India's Probable Playing XI Against Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan's Probable Playing XI Against India
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed