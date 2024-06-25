Cricket

SL-W Vs WI-W, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Match

Sri Lanka women will lock horns with West Indies women in the second T20I match of the series. Here are the live streaming, head-to-head records, full squads and other details of the SL-W Vs WI-W match

sri lanka women vs west indies women X @OfficialSLC
Sri Lankan women's cricket team celebrating a wicket against West Indies. Photo: X/ @OfficialSLC
info_icon

After clean-sweeping the three-match bilateral ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka women are eyeing to win the T20I series as well. The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka women's cricket team is set to take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I match on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The match will be held at Hambantota's Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium. The first match of the T20I series was played at the same venue as well.

In the opening T20I match, Sri Lanka invited West Indies to bat first and they made 134/8 in 20 overs. Captain Hayley Matthews was the highest scorer with 30 runs off 30 balls. Qiana Joseph and Aaliyah Alleyne also made 20 off 18 balls and 26 off 22 balls respectively.

Sri Lanka women chased down the target in 18.4 overs with four wickets to spare. Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama made 35 runs each to help Sri Lanka reach the target successfully.

Chamari Athapaththu became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20Is. - (Photo: File)
Women's Premier League 2024: Sri Lanka Skipper Chamari Athapaththu Reveals Surprise At Initial Auction Snub

BY PTI

SL-W vs WI-W Full Squads:

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sachini Nisansala, Imesha Dulani, Oshadi Ranasinghe

West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Kate Wilmott

SL-W vs WI-W T20I Head-to-head Record:

West Indies Women dominate the Sri Lanka women in the T20I meetings with the former winning 18 of the 24 matches played amongst the two. Sri Lanka women have only registered five wins in these 24 match-ups.

Live streaming details of SL-W vs WI-W, 2nd T20I match:

Where to watch Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women 2nd T20I match live in India?

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I series will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the women’s T20I series on any TV channel in India.

