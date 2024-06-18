Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series

Sri Lanka produced a clinical performance to beat the West Indies by five wickets in the second One-Day International match at Galle International Stadium, Galle on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The win gave Sri Lanka an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series which is also a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-2025 -- a qualifying event for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
The Windies captain Shemaine Campbelle won the toss and opted to bat first. But the call backfired as the visitors struggled to score against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack led by off-spinner Kavisha Dilhari, who claimed four wickets for 20 runs in six overs.
The innings lasted 31 overs with seven batters managing single-digit scores. Rashada Williams, however, played a patient 62-ball knock for 24 runs.
For the hosts, skipper Chamari Athapaththu (2/8 in seven overs) and Achini Kulasuriya (2/8 in two overs) claimed a brace each.
Sri Lanka also got off to a poor start, losing Athapaththu (1 off 7) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (0 off 9) inside the first six overs. But Vishmi Gunaratne's run-a-ball fifty, her second in the ODIs, and Kavisha Dilhari's 28 in 38 calmed the frayed nerves.
The task was completed in the 22nd over with Nilakshi de Silva (6 off 14) and Anushka Sanjeewani (2 off 5) despite a Karishma Ramharack double strike.
The third and final ODI match will be played at the same venue on Friday. The two will then play a three-match T20 International series at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota starting Monday (June 26).
On Saturday, Sri Lanka won the first ODI match by six wickets, chasing down West Indies' 195 in 34.1 overs.
The win marked Sri Lanka's first ODI win over the Windies since 2015. During this period, they had lost six successive 50-over matches.
Meanwhile, India women have taken a 1-0 lead against visiting South Africa in their three-match ICC Women's Championship series with a 143-run win in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The second and third matches, to be played at the same venue, are scheduled for Wednesday and Sunday.
The 10-team championship also features Bangladesh, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. The top five teams, along with hosts India, will qualify directly for next year's showpiece.
Australia, with 13 wins in 18 matches, have secured their berth. Pakistan became the first team to be eliminated from the race following 15 defeats in 24 matches.
They can still make the trip to India for the eight-team World Cup via the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.