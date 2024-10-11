Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match

Here's everything you need to know about the Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, 1st T20I match to be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: X/OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka are all set to face West Indies in the first T20I of their white-ball bilateral series on Sunday, October 13 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News)

This match is part of the West Indies' tour of Sri Lanka for the 2024 white-ball bilateral series, which consists of three T20Is and three ODIs.

Sri Lanka have named a strong 17-member squad for the home series against West Indies. Former skipper Dasun Shanaka is a notable absentee from Sri Lanka's T20I squad for the bilateral series.

From the team that defeated India 2-1 in the T20Is in July, only Shanaka and pacer Dushmantha Chameera are missing.

For the West Indies, in-form wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran, all-rounder Andre Russell, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, and batsman Shimron Hetmyer have declined the tour because of personal reasons.

The two teams are now in a process of rebuilding and will have to reap their benefits through this series with the hope that they would progress in the next ICC tournaments.

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: T20I Head To Head

Total Matches Played: 15

Sri Lanka Won: 8

West Indies Won: 7

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase (VC), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies: Live Streaming

When to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday, October 13 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium at 7pm IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The live telecast of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

Similarly, Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

