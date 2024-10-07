West Indies are ready to face Sri Lanka for the white-ball bilateral series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from October 14 in the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium with the first T20I match. (More Cricket News)
Senior players like Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran have been rested from the tour of Sri Lanka. Rovman Powell will be leading the T20I side and Shai Hope has been given the skipper's role for ODI matches.
The Caribbean opener batter Evin Lewis made his comeback to the ODI and T20I side. Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford are other players who are included in both squads of West Indies.
Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to announce the squad for the home series. They recently defeated India in the ODI series and their morale must be high considering the performances of players like Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis and Dunith Wellalage.
West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Schedule
1st T20I: October 14, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
2nd T20I: October 16, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
3rd T20I: October 18, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
1st ODI: October 20, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
2nd ODI: October 23, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
3rd ODI: October 26, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The live telecast of the T20I and ODI matches of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India. Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.
West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Full Squads
West Indies ODI Squad
Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.
West Indies T20I Squad
Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer
Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad for T20Is and ODIs.