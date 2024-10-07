Cricket

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know

West Indies are set to play three ODI and three T20I matches in Sri Lanka starting on 14 October in Dambulla. Here is the complete guide for the white-ball series including the squads, schedule and other details for SL vs WI cricket matches

west indies squad X mufaddal vohra
West Indies cricket team. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

West Indies are ready to face Sri Lanka for the white-ball bilateral series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from October 14 in the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium with the first T20I match. (More Cricket News)

Senior players like Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran have been rested from the tour of Sri Lanka. Rovman Powell will be leading the T20I side and Shai Hope has been given the skipper's role for ODI matches.

The Caribbean opener batter Evin Lewis made his comeback to the ODI and T20I side. Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford are other players who are included in both squads of West Indies.

Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to announce the squad for the home series. They recently defeated India in the ODI series and their morale must be high considering the performances of players like Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis and Dunith Wellalage.

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Schedule

1st T20I: October 14, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

2nd T20I: October 16, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

3rd T20I: October 18, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

1st ODI: October 20, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

2nd ODI: October 23, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

3rd ODI: October 26, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Nicholas Pooran in action against BAN during T20 World Cup. - File Photo
West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour 2024: Seniors Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran Opt Out – Check Who's In

BY PTI

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

The live telecast of the T20I and ODI matches of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2024 may not be available in India but the fans can watch the live streaming of the matches on the FanCode app and website in India. Caribbean fans can catch the action on Rush Sports, the Bluu App and Sports Max App.

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Full Squads

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20I Squad

Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer

Sri Lanka are yet to announce their squad for T20Is and ODIs.

