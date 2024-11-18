Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 3rd SL Vs NZ ODI On TV And Online

Visitors New Zealand will play for pride when they take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI on Tuesday, Nov 19. Here are the squads, live streaming and other updates

Kusal-Mendis-Sri-Lanka-Vs-New-Zealand-ODI-AP-Photo
SL vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Kusal Mendis (left) plays a shot during the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. Photo: AP
Kusal Mendis' patient yet vital 74 helped Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets under the DLS method with six balls remaining in the rain-hit second ODI on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The win ensured the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the final game also at Pallekele on Tuesday. The Island Nation had already won the first one-day international by 45 runs — also by DLS — after rain disrupted that game at Dambulla.

It was Sri Lanka’s fifth ODI series win at home in 2024 after it had beaten Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, India and West Indies. Sri Lanka couldn’t qualify for next year’s Champions Trophy after finishing ninth at last year’s 50-over World Cup in India, but has since then lost just one ODI series in Bangladesh while winning five at home.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming:

When will the 3rd SL vs NZ T20I match be played?

The 3rd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will be played on Tuesday, November 19, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the 3rd SL vs NZ ODI match start?

The 3rd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI  match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?

New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

