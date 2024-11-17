Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Toss Update: SL Field First Against NZ - Check Playing XIs

The rain-hit opener saw centuries from Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando, who constructed a 206-run partnership to propel the Lankans to 324 for five in 49.2 overs before the downpour began. The home team's spinners later engineered a collapse in the Kiwi innings, scalped five wickets in the middle overs for just 22 runs to restrict the visitors to 175 for nine in their designated 27 overs. The win margin was a healthy 45 runs.