Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd SL Vs NZ ODI On TV And Online

New Zealand will be eager to level the ODI series when they lock horns against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International on Sunday, November 17 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. (More Cricket News)
Speaking of the 1st SL vs NZ ODI, Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando smashed centuries against a new-look New Zealand side as the hosts cruised to a 45-run win via DLS method in a rain-hit first ODI on Wednesday.
Mendis smashed a career-best 143 off 128 balls and Fernando made 100 off 115 in Sri Lanka’s imposing total of 324-5 in 49.2 overs before rain came and reduced New Zealand’s target to 221 off 27 overs.
Will Young and Tim Robinson, one of the three New Zealand debutants, combined in an 88-run opening stand but Sri Lanka derailed the Black Caps’ chase through its spinners and restricted the reply to a total of 175-9.
Pallekele will host the remaining two matches of the series on Sunday and Tuesday.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Squads:
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming:
When will the 2nd SL vs NZ T20I match be played?
The 2nd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 17, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
What time will the 2nd SL vs NZ ODI match start?
The 2nd Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?
New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.