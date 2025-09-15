Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Match 8: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Get the head-to-head record and match prediction for the SL v HK, Match 8 of the Asia Cup 2025, to be played on Monday, 15 September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, right, hand the ball to teammate Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka play Hong Kong in their second match at the ongoing Asia Cup

  • The two teams have never faced each other in T20Is before this

  • Sri Lanka are runaway favourites to win this clash

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong go up against each other on Monday, September 15, 2025 in the eighth match of the 2025 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check out the prediction for the SL v HK match at the Asia Cup here. Also check the head-to-head records for the two sides that are going to engage in this encounter.

Sri Lanka started the tournament with a convincing win against Bangladesh in their opening clash. Led by All-rounder Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka were brilliant with both bat and ball as they routed Bangladesh by six wickets. The new ball pair of Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera were at the top of their game as Bangladesh were forced to play out the first two overs of their innings as wicket maidens.

Hong Kong have struggled at the big stage with losses in their opening two games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Hong Kong lost to Afghanistan by 94 runs and then went on to lose against Bangladesh as well.

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Hong Kong are yet to face each other in men's T20Is. This will be the first time the two teams will take the field against each other.

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Prediction

Sri Lanka are a sure shot favourite to win the match. Google predictor gives the island nation a whooping 98% chance of winning tonight's match.

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong Squads:

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Kalhan Challu, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Shahid Wasif, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Coetzee, Ali Hassan

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

