Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Match 8: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Sri Lanka started the tournament with a convincing win against Bangladesh in their opening clash. Led by All-rounder Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka were brilliant with both bat and ball as they routed Bangladesh by six wickets. The new ball pair of Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera were at the top of their game as Bangladesh were forced to play out the first two overs of their innings as wicket maidens.