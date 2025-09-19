Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their last Asia Cup 2025 Group B match
Charith Asalanka praised Nuwan Thushara and Kusal Perera's performances
SL to face Bangladesh in Super Fours on September 20
A disappointed Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan lamented his team's exit from the Asia Cup after a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 18, 2025). Rashid, whose side was touted to be one of the teams to beat in the eight-team event, said they had "great preparation" for the tournament but he was "expecting a lot more from the boys".
"We had a great chance to chase 150 odd in the last game. But that's the nature of T20 cricket. We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.
"We made it to the semis of the T20 World Cup. We at least thought of making it to the next round here."
Rashid said Afghanistan did not bowl as well as they could have after Mohammad Nabi's (60) five sixes in the final over pushed them to 169/8. "The way we finished it was so special. To hit five sixes (in one over) was unbelievable.
"We bowled not as good as we should have. It was pretty hard on that track. It wasn't the typical Abu Dhabi wicket. It was possible to chase 170-180," he said.
What Player Of the Match Kusal Mendis Said
Player of the Match Kusal Mendis, who anchored Sri Lanka's chase with a 52-ball 74 not out, expressed confidence of a good show in Super 4s.
"I got good support (from others and) I enjoyed it. The spinners were bowling a little faster compared to the other teams. Kamindu (Mendis) batted well and he made it easier for me. We will have three good games in the Super 4s. I hope we will do well," he said.
SL Captain Charith Asalanka's Reaction
Winning captain Charith Asalanka praised the Lankan players and said they want to be the best fielding side in the format. "I am really pleased with the performance. Almost a perfect game for us. The pacers did the job (but) only the last over went wrong for us," he said.
"(Nuwan) Thushara is a phenomenal guy. He bowls two or three overs in the powerplay and does the role for the country. (Kusal) Perera was outstanding with the catches. We want to be the best fielding side in T20s. You need to catch everything in the shorter format," he said.
Sri Lanka finished on top of Group B with six points and three wins from three games. They will take on Bangladesh, who ended up second in the group with four points, in their opening Super Fours match on Saturday, September 20 in Dubai.
(With PTI inputs)