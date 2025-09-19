Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s SL Vs AFG Match 11 – Check Result

Sri Lanka won by six wickets against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025
Kusal Mendis scored unbeaten 74 runs; Nuwan Thushara took 4 wickets
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi hit 60 runs
Sri Lanka secured Super 4 spot in Asia Cup
Sri Lanka claimed a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday, September 18. This triumph eliminated 2024 T20 World Cup semifinalist Afghanistan from the Asia Cup cricket tournament. Sri Lanka now stands at the top of Group B with a third consecutive win, ensuring Bangladesh also qualified for the Super 4 stage ahead of Afghanistan.
Mendis Steers SL Run-Chase
Opening batter Kusal Mendis steered Sri Lanka’s dominant run-chase, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs from 52 balls. Sri Lanka successfully chased 171-4 against Afghanistan's spin-heavy attack, completing the task with more than an over to spare. Earlier, Mohammad Nabi scored 60 runs, including five big sixes against spinner Dunith Wellalage, helping Afghanistan post 169-8 after captain Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat.
Mendis effectively diffused Afghanistan's spin trio, employing well-executed sweep shots. Wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad conceded 1-37 from his three overs, which proved a rare expensive spell for the left-arm bowler in T20s. Rashid Khan also found no way through Mendis' defence during the middle overs, finishing his four overs with 0-23. Nabi (1-20) dismissed Kamil Mishra in the powerplay when Mishra chipped a low catch into the covers.
Mendis and Kusal Perera (28) then put the chase back on track with a crucial 45-run partnership. Captain Charith Asalanka contributed 17 from 12 balls. Later, Kamindu Mendis added 26 not out, joining Kusal Mendis to target Ahmad and fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi (0-38) in the death overs.
Thushara Neuters Nabi's Late Surge
Nuwan Thushara (4-18) dismantled Afghanistan’s top-order, claiming three wickets inside the powerplay. His immaculate inswingers rattled the stumps of Sediqullah Atal (18) and Karim Jannat (1). Ibrahim Zadran laboured for 27 balls to score 24, and another Thushara delivery clean bowled Rashid Khan, causing Afghanistan to slump to 114-7 in 17.1 overs.
Sri Lanka were outstanding in the field, restricting Afghanistan's batters until the 18th over. Kusal Perera made two crucial outstanding catches, taking Rahmanullah Gurbaz's wicket and completing a juggling catch on the boundary edge to dismiss Darwish Rasooli. However, Sri Lanka’s performance became 'cratchy late in the innings; Wellalage should have caught Nabi when he was on 6.
Nabi subsequently played an incredible knock from just 22 balls, launching a late onslaught. He scored 46 of the 49 runs Afghanistan made in the last two overs, first smacking Dushmantha Chameera (1-50) for three successive boundaries in the penultimate over. He then unleashed powerful hitting against Wellalage, hitting the spinner’s first five legitimate deliveries in the final over for sixes, before getting run out off the final ball.
Captains Assess SL Vs AFG Performance
Rashid Khan reflected on Afghanistan's bowling performance, stating, “We did not bowl as well as we should have, and that is why we did not win.” He recounted past challenges, adding, “We had a great chance in the last game (against Bangladesh), we did not chase 150.”
Khan also recalled their past T20 World Cup success: “We had a semifinal at the last T20 World Cup, and the expectation (here) was to be at least in the next round. We will think about it, analyse and come back stronger.”
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I am really pleased with the performance today, it was almost a perfect game for us.” He praised the pacers, noting, “Up front, pacers doing their job and only one time we got it wrong – the last over. But apart from that, we did a good job.”
(With AP Inputs)