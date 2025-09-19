Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s SL Vs AFG Match 11 – Check Result

Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan on September 18, eliminating them from the Asia Cup 2025 and advancing to the Super 4 stage

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s SL Vs AFG Match 11
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka won by six wickets against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025

  • Kusal Mendis scored unbeaten 74 runs; Nuwan Thushara took 4 wickets

  • Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi hit 60 runs

  • Sri Lanka secured Super 4 spot in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka claimed a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday, September 18. This triumph eliminated 2024 T20 World Cup semifinalist Afghanistan from the Asia Cup cricket tournament. Sri Lanka now stands at the top of Group B with a third consecutive win, ensuring Bangladesh also qualified for the Super 4 stage ahead of Afghanistan.

Mendis Steers SL Run-Chase

Opening batter Kusal Mendis steered Sri Lanka’s dominant run-chase, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs from 52 balls. Sri Lanka successfully chased 171-4 against Afghanistan's spin-heavy attack, completing the task with more than an over to spare. Earlier, Mohammad Nabi scored 60 runs, including five big sixes against spinner Dunith Wellalage, helping Afghanistan post 169-8 after captain Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bat.

Mendis effectively diffused Afghanistan's spin trio, employing well-executed sweep shots. Wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad conceded 1-37 from his three overs, which proved a rare expensive spell for the left-arm bowler in T20s. Rashid Khan also found no way through Mendis' defence during the middle overs, finishing his four overs with 0-23. Nabi (1-20) dismissed Kamil Mishra in the powerplay when Mishra chipped a low catch into the covers.

Related Content
Related Content

Mendis and Kusal Perera (28) then put the chase back on track with a crucial 45-run partnership. Captain Charith Asalanka contributed 17 from 12 balls. Later, Kamindu Mendis added 26 not out, joining Kusal Mendis to target Ahmad and fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi (0-38) in the death overs.

Thushara Neuters Nabi's Late Surge

Nuwan Thushara (4-18) dismantled Afghanistan’s top-order, claiming three wickets inside the powerplay. His immaculate inswingers rattled the stumps of Sediqullah Atal (18) and Karim Jannat (1). Ibrahim Zadran laboured for 27 balls to score 24, and another Thushara delivery clean bowled Rashid Khan, causing Afghanistan to slump to 114-7 in 17.1 overs.

Sri Lanka were outstanding in the field, restricting Afghanistan's batters until the 18th over. Kusal Perera made two crucial outstanding catches, taking Rahmanullah Gurbaz's wicket and completing a juggling catch on the boundary edge to dismiss Darwish Rasooli. However, Sri Lanka’s performance became 'cratchy late in the innings; Wellalage should have caught Nabi when he was on 6.

Nabi subsequently played an incredible knock from just 22 balls, launching a late onslaught. He scored 46 of the 49 runs Afghanistan made in the last two overs, first smacking Dushmantha Chameera (1-50) for three successive boundaries in the penultimate over. He then unleashed powerful hitting against Wellalage, hitting the spinner’s first five legitimate deliveries in the final over for sixes, before getting run out off the final ball.

Captains Assess SL Vs AFG Performance

Rashid Khan reflected on Afghanistan's bowling performance, stating, “We did not bowl as well as we should have, and that is why we did not win.” He recounted past challenges, adding, “We had a great chance in the last game (against Bangladesh), we did not chase 150.”

Khan also recalled their past T20 World Cup success: “We had a semifinal at the last T20 World Cup, and the expectation (here) was to be at least in the next round. We will think about it, analyse and come back stronger.”

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I am really pleased with the performance today, it was almost a perfect game for us.” He praised the pacers, noting, “Up front, pacers doing their job and only one time we got it wrong – the last over. But apart from that, we did a good job.”

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  2. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  4. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  5. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  2. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  3. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'