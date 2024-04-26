Cricket

IPL 2024: Masters Of Setting Targets, Hyderabad Now Need To Ace Chasing - Coach Vettori

After conceding 206/7 against visiting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 8th game of the Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 171/8 -- for their third defeat. Of the five victories, four have come batting first

IPL/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a 35 runs loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori feels that after mastering the art of setting totals, it's time his team brushes up on its chasing abilities as the business end of the Indian Premier League approaches. (More Cricket News)

SRH are currently third in the leaderboard with five wins from eight games. Of the five victories, four have come batting first.

"We have been successful setting totals and now we have to look at how well we are in chasing," Vettori said after the 35-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday night.

RCB posted a challenging 206 for 7 after opting to bat and then restricted SRH to 171 for 8.

For a team that has breached the 250-run mark thrice this season, the target was easily gettable but a rare failure of the top and middle-order cost the hosts dearly.

"Obviously, disappointing one where we have come from in the last four games; we played some really good cricket and even though we lost, you could see if we had some wickets at the back end, we could have still chased it down," Vettori said at the post-match press conference.

"Those early wickets broke everything. We were confident for the scores we were being able to put up. We though that 206 was a good score, we probably let a few runs in the field. But there was confidence in the group because of past performances.

"We also knew it was being set up by the openers and how good they have played, and today they had an off day and that's cricket," he said.

The former New Zealand cricketer said there are no easy games in IPL.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get the support through the middle stages. It's a tough loss but we understand every team in the IPL can beat every team. There are no easy games at all," Vettori said.

The coach was of the view that the role of an anchor has no significance in high-scoring matches.

"I think the wicket was still pretty good. The guys who came off said that it is a surface where you can score on. Anchor role when you are chasing 207 it is hard to come, you obviously need to be aggressive. For some to sit along and play anchor role is a little bit tricky."

RCB all-rounder Swapnil Singh, meanwhile, was relieved after his side snapped its six-match losing streak.

"Experience was good but we won the game that was more important. When you win a game, the tempo in the team changes. It feels good. Last two games we missed by small difference but still long way to go," he said.

Swapnil said they felt the target was enough on this wicket despite SRH boasting of a super-aggressive batting order.

"The ball was stopping. Our main aim was to spin the ball and bowl slower as a fast bowler. It helped, we knew that they will come hard at us and obviously they did.

"Yes, we felt so because the wicket was stopping when we were batting as well and dew was not there," he said.

