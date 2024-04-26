Who won yesterday's (April 25) IPL match? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) snapped their six-match losing streak, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR) by 35 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in match 41 of Indian Premier League 2024. Virat Kohli top-scored with 51 off 43 balls, and Rajat Patidar smashed a 20-ball 50 to keep the visitors' play-off hopes alive. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first. The senior opening duo of Kohli and Faf made a strong start to Bengaluru's innings, and Faf smashed 25 runs off 12 balls before T Natarajan had him caught by Aiden Markram at mid-off.
The 25-year-old English batter Will Jacks was out soon after, clean bowled by Mayank Markande for 6 runs off nine balls. But Patidar came out and batted with authority. The middle-order batter built a 65-run partnership with Kohli and smashed five sixes and two fours en route his quickfire fifty.
Kohli fell soon after, and RCB lost some momentum with the quick wickets of Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik. But an impressive knock from Cameron Green (37 not out off 20 balls) helped RCB register a total of 206/7 in 20 overs.
In response, SRH's aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma came out to bat but Head was dismissed in the first over of the innings. The Aussie southpaw attempted to slog a flighted delivery from Jacks, only for the ball to take a leading edge and go straight into the hands of Karn Sharma in the off side.
The 23-year-old Abhishek began with a bang and rattled off 31 off 13 balls, but was dismissed in the fourth over of the second innings after hitting Yash Dayal's delivery straight into the air, and getting caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.
Shahbaz Ahmed (40 not out off 37 balls) and captain Pat Cummins (31 off 15 balls) were the only other batters to put up a fight as SRH were restricted to a total of 171/8 on their home ground. Spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets apiece for RCB, and so did seamer Cam Green.
Patidar was named the Player of the Match for his blazing half-century that swung the momentum RCB's way.
Brief Scores: RCB 206/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 51, Rajat Patidar 50; Jaydev Unadkat 3/30) beat SRH 171/8 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 40; Karn Sharma 2/29, Cameron Green 2/12, Swapnil Singh 2/40) by 35 runs.
Points Table Update
With their second win in nine matches, RCB stayed at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. Faf du Plessis and Co now have four points and are alive in the play-offs race. Their next match is against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 28) afternoon.
Meanwhile, SRH are in third place with 10 points from eight games, and take on Chennai Super Kings next on Sunday evening.