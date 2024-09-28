The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, will witness a clash between South Korea and Japan on September 29, Sunday at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon. (More Cricket News)
Team South Korea enter this match following a 2-wicket defeat to Indonesia in their opening game. Meanwhile, Japan come off a 2-wicket victory against the Philippines.
In this tournament, four teams are participating: Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea, as part of the qualification process for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
The top team from EAP Qualifier B will advance to the regional final, where they will face Nepal, Oman, and Papua New Guinea, along with four other teams from the Asian Qualifiers and the winner of East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A.
South Korea Vs Japan Squads:
South Korea:
Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)
Japan:
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Charles Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
When is South Korea Vs Japan, ICC T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, Match?
The South Korea Vs Japan, ICC T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, Match will take place on September 29, Sunday at the at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon at 10 AM IST.
Where to watch South Korea Vs Japan, ICC T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B, Match?
The live streaming of the Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches can be done on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.