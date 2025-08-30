DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

Five players penalised for various conduct breaches during South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions, DPL 2025 Eliminator
Nitish Rana fined for using an obscene gesture during play and Krish Yadav fined 100% for audible obscenity
West Delhi Lions advance to DPL 2025 Qualifier 2 after a win
Five cricketers, including India player Nitish Rana, were fined up to 100 percent of their match fees for code of conduct breaches during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions on August 29 in New Delhi.
On Friday, West Delhi Lions skipper Nitish Rana's blistering century propelled his team into Qualifier 2 of the DPL as they outclassed South Delhi Superstarz by seven wickets in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
DPL Players Penalised For On-Field Conduct Breaches
In the Delhi Premier League match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, five cricketers faced disciplinary actions for various breaches of conduct. The contest between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions resulted in fines ranging from 30 to 100 percent of the match fees.
According to a DPL statement, "Krish Yadav has been fined 100 percent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for the use of audible obscenity during a match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player."
Additionally, the statement noted, "Digvesh Rathi (South Delhi Superstarz) has been fined 80 percent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for the conduct contrary to the spirit of the game."
West Delhi Lions’ Nitish Rana was also sanctioned: "Nitish Rana (West Delhi Lions) has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) - Using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match."
South Delhi Superstarz players were not spared, with "Aman Bharti (South Delhi Superstarz) has been fined 30 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match," and "South Delhi Superstarz's Sumit Mathur has also been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - Using language, actions or gesture which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player."
DPL 2025 Eliminator: Qualifier Push And Field Confrontations
Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz posted 201 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Earlier in the match, West Delhi Lions were buoyed by Nitish Rana’s blistering century, which not only electrified his side but also propelled them into Qualifier 2 of the DPL after a commanding seven-wicket win in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
West Delhi Lions were at 118 when Krish Yadav’s wicket triggered a confrontation. Yadav attempted to hit Aman Bharti for a six over long-off but was caught by Anmol Sharma near the boundary, igniting a furious exchange as players from both teams clashed physically before umpires intervened.
An additional altercation unfolded between Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana. The incident began when Rathi, midway through his delivery stride, stopped his bowling action as Rana prepared for a sweep.
Unimpressed, Rana walked away from the crease on the very next ball and taunted Rathi by saying, “Chal dalta reh chal (Keep bowling).” Rana then reverse-swept Rathi for a six and followed it up with his trademark “notebook” celebration, which ignited a heated exchange of words. Angered, Rana advanced aggressively towards Rathi before South Delhi players intervened to separate the two.
Interestingly, Rathi has been fined twice in the recent Indian Premier League 2025 season for his notebook celebration, resulting in his one-match suspension.
West Delhi Lions Set For Next Challenge
Looking ahead, West Delhi Lions will face East Delhi Riders on Saturday, August 30. The winner of that contest will earn a ticket to the grand finale against Central Delhi Kings, adding further stakes to the competitive narrative of the league.
