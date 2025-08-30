DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

South Delhi Superstarz players were not spared, with "Aman Bharti (South Delhi Superstarz) has been fined 30 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match," and "South Delhi Superstarz's Sumit Mathur has also been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - Using language, actions or gesture which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player."