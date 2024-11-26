Cricket

South Africa Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W

Check below how you can watch the South Africa Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
South Africa Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming
South Africa Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Photo: X/Proteaswomencsa
info_icon

Hosts South Africa will look to bounce back when they face visiting England for the second of the three T20Is that the two teams will play in the series in the African nation. (Full Series Guide | Cricket News)

Amy Jones scored a late 19-ball 31 not out to guide England to a tricky four-wicket win in the opening T20I with just four balls remaining in the contest. The runners-up of the recently-held Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, will look to level the series.

South Africa Women Vs England Women T20I: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played - 26

South Africa Women Won - 4

England Women Won - 21

No Result - 1

South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I: Squads

South Africa Women T20I squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.

England Women T20I squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Check below how you can watch the South Africa Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I.

South Africa Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch South Africa Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, 27 November at 9:30pm IST.

Where to watch South Africa Women Vs England Women, 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the South Africa Women vs England Women 2nd T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

