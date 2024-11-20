Cricket

England Women Tour Of South Africa Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

England announced their Women's squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs, and a one-off Test match. Here are the squads, live streaming details and other details

ENG-W vs NZ-W 3rd T20I X England Cricket.
England women cricket will be touring South Africa. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

Heather Knight will be leading her England women's team across all three formats as they prepare for a testing tour of South Africa, that includes a first women's Test match that will be hosted by the Rainbow Nation for the time since 2002. (More Cricket News)

The four-day match, set to take place in Bloemfontein, comes after the white-ball games.

The tour kicks-off with the T20I series set to be played in Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, East London on November 24 followed by the second T20I at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on November 27. The third South Africa vs England T20I will be played on November 30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The tour also includes three WODIs from December 4-11. The England women's tour of South Africa concludes with a one-off Test match to be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein from December 15-18.

England Women Tour of South Africa Squads:

England Women T20I squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England Women ODI squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England Women Test squad:

Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

South Africa Women T20I squad

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe.

South Africa Women ODI squad

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon.

South Africa Women Test squad: Not Announced

England women's tour of South Africa 2024 Schedule

  • 1st T20I - 9:30 PM IST, November 24 in East London

  • 2nd T20I - 9:30 PM IST, November 27 in Benoni

  • 3rd T20I - 9:30 PM IST, November 30 in Centurion

  • 1st ODI - 5:30 PM IST, December 4 in Kimberley

  • 2nd ODI - 1:30 PM IST, December 7 in Durban

  • 3rd ODI - 5:30 PM IST, December 11 in Potchefstroom

  • Only Test - 2:00 PM IST, December 15-18 in Bloemfontein

England women's tour of South Africa 2024 Live Streaming

The said tour will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

