South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Will It Rain In Colombo Today? Check H2H Record, Squads

South Africa take on Pakistan in the ICC Women's ODI WC match in Colombo
SA-W have qualified for the semi-finals
Pakistan are at the bottom of the table with just one point from four games
Pakistan take on South Africa in a must-win ICC Women's World Cup 2025 group match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday (October 21). Watch the Pakistan vs South Africa cricket match live today.
Pakistan are at the bottom of the table with just one point from four games and must win to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive. The Proteas, meanwhile, have already secured a semi-final spot and sit third in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with eight points from five matches.
After a 10-wicket defeat to England in their opener, three-time semi-finalists South Africa have bounced back to win four matches in a row -- against New Zealand by six wickets, India by three wickets, Bangladesh by three wickets, and Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.
Conversely, Pakistan have struggled and suffered defeats against Bangladesh by seven wickets, India by 88 runs, and Australia by 107 runs, and two no results vs England and New Zealand, due to rain.
South Africa's best ODI World Cup performance came in 2017 when they reached the semi-finals. Pakistan, on the other hand, have never made it past the group stage in any edition of the tournament.
With Colombo's weather posing a potential threat to play, South Africa will aim to secure a top-two finish to avoid potentially facing record seven-time champions Australia in the semi-finals. Pakistan will be hoping for a turnaround to salvage their campaign as they chase a maiden knock-out stage qualification.
Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ODI Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have previously met 31 times in 50-over cricket. South Africa enjoy a dominant head-to-head record of 23 wins and six defeats with one tie and one no result.
But in their most recent clash, Pakistan beat visiting South Africa (115 all out) by six wickets on September 22 in Lahore, with Nashra Sandhu claiming figures of 6/26.
Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Colombo Weather Forecast
The Colombo weather today is warm and humid with a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius), according to Accuweather. The morning is partly sunny, but conditions will turn cloudy with occasional rain expected in the afternoon. There's also a chance of thunderstorms later in the day.
So, expect the Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women cricket match in Colombo to be interrupted. As many as four matches here in this tournament have ended in 'no result' due to rain.
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Australia
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|1.818
|2
|England
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|1.49
|3
|South Africa
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|-0.44
|4
|India
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0.526
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-0.245
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|-1.035
|7
|Bangladesh
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-0.578
|8
|Pakistan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-1.887
Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Squad
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka