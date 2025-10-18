Pakistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Women face Pakistan Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 18, in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Toss Update: New Zealand Women have won the toss and opted to field first
New Zealand face Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 18, seeking a crucial win in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Pakistan were denied a famous victory against England by rain in their previous match, while New Zealand’s last game against Sri Lanka was also washed out.
Pakistan are at the bottom of the points table with one point, while New Zealand are fifth with three.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson