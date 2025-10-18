PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Muneeba Ali Gives A Positive Start To Pakistan|12/0 (1.2)

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Today: New Zealand are fifth in the points table, while Pakistan lie at the bottom. Follow the latest score and updates from the 50-over match

Rohan Mukherjee
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Todays Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates
PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan's previous match with England was washed out. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 19 of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday (October 18). New Zealand are fifth in the standings but well in contention for a semi-final spot, while Pakistan's hopes are all but over after a washout with England. Rain has been a persistent nuisance in Colombo, and today's match is no different, with forecast of intermittent showers all through. The White Ferns will hope to find enough time to force a win, while Fatima Sana's side aims to conclude its campaign with strong performances. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK-W vs NZ-W match.
LIVE UPDATES

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Muneeba Ali Ends The First Over With Another 4!  

Muneeba Ali gives a positive start to Pakistan, scoring 2 boundaries off Rosemary Mair.

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Four Off The First Ball 

Opener Muneeba Ali steers Rosemary Mair's leg-sided delivery for a four. First runs for Pakistan.

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Time For National Anthems!

Pakistan and New Zealand have taken the field for their respective national anthems in Colombo.

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records, Most Runs in Pakistan Vs New Zealand W-ODIs

Suzie Bates (NZ-W) - 874 runs in 15 matches

Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W) - 488 runs in 11 matches

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) - 481 runs in 13 matches

Bismah Maroof (PAK-W) - 417 runs in 14 matches

Javeria Khan (PAK-W) - 268 runs in 9 matches

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update!

New Zealand have won the toss in Colombo and they will be bowling first. The White Ferns have made one change to their playing XI from their last game against Sri-Lanka. Pakistan's XI remain unchanged.

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan And New Zealand's Head-To-Head Record In Women's World Cups

Matches - 4

PAK-W Wins - 0

NZ-W Wins - 4

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan And New Zealand's Head-To-Head Record In W-ODIs

New Zealand have an overwhelming advantage over Pakistan in Women's ODIs. The Asians have come out on top only once with the White Ferns have come out victorious on 15 occasions.

Matches: 17

PAK-W Wins: 1

NZ-W Wins: 15

Tied: 1

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Must Win Game For Pakistan!

Pakistan, who sit at the bottom of the table after 4 matches, are in a must win situation today when they face New Zealand in Colombo. A loss or a washout in Colombo will seriously hurt their top 4 ambitions. They must win every game from now on.

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to our continued live coverage of the Women's Cricket World Cup. Pakistan face New Zealand tonight in a cloudy Colombo, and stay with us for the build-up, weather and latest match updates.

Published At:
Tags

