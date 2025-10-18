PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Muneeba Ali Gives A Positive Start To Pakistan|12/0 (1.2)

PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Muneeba Ali Ends The First Over With Another 4!
Muneeba Ali gives a positive start to Pakistan, scoring 2 boundaries off Rosemary Mair.
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Four Off The First Ball
Opener Muneeba Ali steers Rosemary Mair's leg-sided delivery for a four. First runs for Pakistan.
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Time For National Anthems!
Pakistan and New Zealand have taken the field for their respective national anthems in Colombo.
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records, Most Runs in Pakistan Vs New Zealand W-ODIs
Suzie Bates (NZ-W) - 874 runs in 15 matches
Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W) - 488 runs in 11 matches
Sophie Devine (NZ-W) - 481 runs in 13 matches
Bismah Maroof (PAK-W) - 417 runs in 14 matches
Javeria Khan (PAK-W) - 268 runs in 9 matches
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Update!
New Zealand have won the toss in Colombo and they will be bowling first. The White Ferns have made one change to their playing XI from their last game against Sri-Lanka. Pakistan's XI remain unchanged.
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan And New Zealand's Head-To-Head Record In Women's World Cups
Matches - 4
PAK-W Wins - 0
NZ-W Wins - 4
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan And New Zealand's Head-To-Head Record In W-ODIs
New Zealand have an overwhelming advantage over Pakistan in Women's ODIs. The Asians have come out on top only once with the White Ferns have come out victorious on 15 occasions.
Matches: 17
PAK-W Wins: 1
NZ-W Wins: 15
Tied: 1
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Must Win Game For Pakistan!
Pakistan, who sit at the bottom of the table after 4 matches, are in a must win situation today when they face New Zealand in Colombo. A loss or a washout in Colombo will seriously hurt their top 4 ambitions. They must win every game from now on.
PAK-W vs NZ-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome to our continued live coverage of the Women's Cricket World Cup. Pakistan face New Zealand tonight in a cloudy Colombo, and stay with us for the build-up, weather and latest match updates.