ICC Women's World Cup 2025: How India Can Secure Place In Semifinals

India's journey in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been a rollercoaster, with early victories followed by unexpected defeats. Currently sitting with 4 points from 4 matches, the team finds itself in a tight race for the semifinals. With three crucial matches remaining, here's a look at how Harmanpreet Kaur's squad can still secure a spot in the final four.
How Can India Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup Semifinals
1. Win All Remaining Matches
The most straightforward path to qualification is winning all three of their remaining matches. This would bring India's total to 10 points, almost guaranteeing a semifinal berth. Upcoming fixtures include matches against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. A clean sweep would not only secure points but also boost their net run rate, providing an edge in case of a points tie with other teams.
2. Win Two Matches and Hope for Favorable Results
If India manage to win two out of the remaining three matches, they would accumulate 8 points. While this could still lead to qualification, it would depend on their net run rate and the outcomes of matches involving other contenders like New Zealand. After Australia, South Africa have also almost secured theri spot in the semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. In this scenario, even a narrow loss could be acceptable if the team maintains a healthy net run rate and other results go in their favor.
3. Avoid Losing More Than One Match
A critical factor in India's qualification hopes is to avoid losing more than one of the remaining three matches. Losing two or more would significantly diminish their chances, making them reliant on other teams' results. Given the competitive nature of the tournament, maintaining consistency and securing at least one win is imperative.
India's next match is against England in Indore on October 19. England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, so it will be a tough challenge for the Women in Blue to beat them. However, the Indian side will be hoping to win the toss and chase, as they are yet to bat second in the tournament. In fact, they haven’t won a toss even once so far.