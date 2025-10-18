ICC Women's World Cup 2025: How India Can Secure Place In Semifinals

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates leave the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates leave the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi