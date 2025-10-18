ICC Women's World Cup 2025: How India Can Secure Place In Semifinals

India Women still have a chance to reach the 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinals. Learn what matches they must win, key scenarios, and strategies to keep their campaign alive

ICC Womens World Cup 2025: How India Can Secure Place In Semifinals
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, and teammates leave the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
  • India’s next match is against unbeaten England in Indore on October 19

  • Check how India can qualify for the semifinals from here

  • The team has yet to bat second in the tournament, which could influence strategy

India's journey in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been a rollercoaster, with early victories followed by unexpected defeats. Currently sitting with 4 points from 4 matches, the team finds itself in a tight race for the semifinals. With three crucial matches remaining, here's a look at how Harmanpreet Kaur's squad can still secure a spot in the final four.

How Can India Qualify For ICC Women's World Cup Semifinals

1. Win All Remaining Matches

The most straightforward path to qualification is winning all three of their remaining matches. This would bring India's total to 10 points, almost guaranteeing a semifinal berth. Upcoming fixtures include matches against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. A clean sweep would not only secure points but also boost their net run rate, providing an edge in case of a points tie with other teams.

2. Win Two Matches and Hope for Favorable Results

If India manage to win two out of the remaining three matches, they would accumulate 8 points. While this could still lead to qualification, it would depend on their net run rate and the outcomes of matches involving other contenders like New Zealand. After Australia, South Africa have also almost secured theri spot in the semi-finals after beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. In this scenario, even a narrow loss could be acceptable if the team maintains a healthy net run rate and other results go in their favor.

3. Avoid Losing More Than One Match

A critical factor in India's qualification hopes is to avoid losing more than one of the remaining three matches. Losing two or more would significantly diminish their chances, making them reliant on other teams' results. Given the competitive nature of the tournament, maintaining consistency and securing at least one win is imperative.

India's next match is against England in Indore on October 19. England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, so it will be a tough challenge for the Women in Blue to beat them. However, the Indian side will be hoping to win the toss and chase, as they are yet to bat second in the tournament. In fact, they haven’t won a toss even once so far.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
