Fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have been included in the South Africa squad for their four-match home T20I series against India scheduled to begin on November 8. (More Sports News)
The duo will make their return after injury lay-offs, but Cricket South Africa have rested Kagiso Rabada along with Lungi Ngidi with a home Test series against Sri Lanka to follow later next month.
Aiden Markram will captain the side against India, who beat the Proteas to win the T20 World Cup in Barbados earlier this year, while David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj are all included.
All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has received his maiden call-up, while uncapped Andile Simelane is also part of the roster.
“It’s both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026,” said South Africa white-ball coach Rob Walter.
“The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian outfit.”
The T20I series will begin in Durban with games to follow in Port Elizabeth on November 10, Pretoria on November 13 and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 15.
South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.