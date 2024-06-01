Shubman Gill To Marry Ridhima Pandit In December? The Actor Breaks Silence On Rumours

All of a sudden, out of nowhere, social media went buzzing over the rumours claiming that the Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and actress Rihima Pandit are trying knots in December. It even specified that the marriage will take place in Rajasthan and no media coverages will be allowed. But how much truth is hidden in these roumours? - 'No truth' says the actress. (More Cricket News)
Ridhima Pandit, who is known for her spectacular role in the telivision show 'Bahu Hamari Rajnikant' woke up with notifications flooding on her phone, congratulating on her "marriage" she never heard of before.
Soon after the news reached her, using her Instagram handle, she uploaded a video addressing the rumors, and stated, “I don’t even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages since morning, and I was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post it on my social media handle."
Pandit recieved calls from journalists asking questions about her marriage, but, "what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news" she said in the video.
Shubman Gill is currently known to be dating Sara tendulkar (daughter of Sachin Tendulkar). Thier relationship status is almost public and there have been no information of sepration so far.