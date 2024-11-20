Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B

UAE will be looking to clinch back-to-back wins while Saudi Arabia will try to bounce back after a defeat when the two teams face off in their second match at the T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B. (More Cricket News)
UAE are comfortably the strongest among the seven teams in fray and showed why on the opening day of the tournament. The Arab side defeated Bhutan by 63 runs to not just take two points but also boost their net run rate.
Abdul Waheed Ghaffar scored a stunning century to almost take Saudi Arabia to the victory line against Bahrain before they fell short by a mere three-run margin. Saudi Arabia would want their other batters to come to the party as well if they have to have a solid chance of competing with UAE.
Here is how you can watch the Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates match at the T20 World Cup Asia sub-regional qualifier B.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
The Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. The match will start at 4:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads:
United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra, Dhruv Parashar, Ali Naseer, Syed Haider Shah(w), Zuhaib Zubair, Nilansh Keswani, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Aayan Afzal Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Vishnu Sukumaran, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma
Saudi Arabia Squad: Sajid Cheema, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Sidharth Sankar(w), Abdul Manan Ali, Waji Ul Hassan(c), Usman Najeeb, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Abdul Wahid, Shahzaib