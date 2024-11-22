Saudi Arabia Vs Bhutan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B Match 9

After back-to-back losses, both Saudi Arabia and Bhutan are set to meet in the ninth match of the T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B trying to get their first points in the competition. (More Cricket News)
Saudi Arabia lost their first match to Bahrain by a heart-breaking margin of three runs. They then lost to a strong UAE side by 17 runs in their second match. Another loss might put their dreams of qualification to the next round of qualifiers to an end.
Bhutan too are in a similar position. Another loss will be a huge setback to their chances of advancing to the next round. They are currently at the bottom of the table with two losses. They first lost to UAE and then came up short against hosts Qatar.
Here is how you can watch the Saudi Arabia Vs Bhutan, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match.
Saudi Arabia Vs Bhutan Live Streaming
When and where is the Saudi Arabia Vs Bhutan, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match?
Where to watch the Saudi Arabia Vs Bhutan, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match?
The Saudi Arabia Vs Bhutan, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.