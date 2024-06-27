South Africa reached the T20 World Cup final for the first time by thrashing Afghanistan by nine wickets in Wednesday's first semi-final in Trinidad. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
The Proteas suffered heartache on both of their previous semi-final appearances at the tournament, but it was a case of third time lucky this year as Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada demolished the Afghanistan top order.
Afghanistan managed just 56 through 11.5 overs on a dreadful pitch, their lowest ever total in T20Is, as Jansen finished with figures of 3-16 and Rabada managed 2-14.
The World Cup's leading run scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz was removed for a duck just six balls in as he edged Jansen's delivery to Reeza Hendricks, and the score was 28-6 before the end of the seventh over.
No Afghanistan player bettered Azmatullah Omarzai's 10 runs, with spinner Tabraiz Shamsi polishing off the tail with figures of 3-6, trapping both Karim Janat (8) and Noor Ahmad (0) lbw within three 10th-over deliveries.
South Africa's ability to chase down their target was never in doubt, despite Quinton de Kock (5) being bowled full-on by Fazalhaq Farooqi, who took the outright record for most wickets at a single edition of the tournament with his 17th dismissal.
That was the only consolation for Afghanistan, though, as Hendricks (29) and skipper Aiden Markram (23) carried the Proteas home within 8.5 overs.
Data Debrief: Proteas bowlers dominate
Afghanistan entered the semi-finals with the best bowling strike rate (13.5) of any team at the 2024 T20 World Cup, but it was South Africa who excelled with the ball to set up a routine victory.
Afghanistan were skittled for the lowest ever total of any team in a finals match at the tournament, with the Proteas' bowlers combining efficiency with destruction.
They will now face either India or England in Saturday's final, having already beaten the latter once at this tournament.