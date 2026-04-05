RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Match Number 11

Batting isn't even their biggest concern, it's their bowling, which is looking highly inconsistent. So for CSK to turnaround their season, the team management, led by Stephen Fleming, has to improve Chennai's performance with the ball

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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK
RCB will take on CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB face CSK in their 2nd home game of the IPL 2026 season

  • Chennai have suffered back-to-back defeats; Bengaluru won their opener

  • Hourly weather forecast available

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru welcome 5-time winners Chennai Super Kings in an highly anticipated South Indian derby at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This will be the 11th match of the on-going Indian Premier League 2026 season.

RCB has begun their title defence in the best way possible, beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in an one-sided affair. They have looked highly aggressive and proactive but the same cannot be said about CSK.

The joint most successful outfit of the tournament has looked like a lifeless unit, dependent on a few key players. The form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is a major question mark and so is new recruit Sanju Samson's.

Coming on the back of a sensational ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson has not been able to replicate his national team form for his new franchise. The wicket-keeper batter has scored only 13 runs (6 Vs Rajasthan and 7 Vs Punjab) across 2 innings.

Whereas Ruturaj scored 6 against RR and 28 against PBKS. A positive that arised for them in the last match was Ayush Mhatre, whose 73 off 43, coupled with Shivam Dube's 27 ball 45, had helped Chennai post 209 on the board.

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But batting isn't even their biggest concern, it's their bowling, which is looking highly inconsistent. So for CSK to turnaround their season, the team management, led by Stephen Fleming, has to improve Chennai's performance with the ball.

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026
Bengaluru hourly weather Photo: Google Weather
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RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brewis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Mathew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.

Q

What happened in RCB's opening IPL 2026 match?

A

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in their season opener.

Q

What happened in CSK's opening IPL 2026 match?

A

The Chennai Super Kings suffered back-to-back defeats against the Rajasthan Royals (8 wickets) and Punjab Kings (5 wickets).

Q

What are the weather conditions for RCB Vs CSK today?

A

The weather conditions are absolutely ideal for a full game between RCB and CSK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Q

When and where to watch this match?

A

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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