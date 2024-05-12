RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Know Bengaluru's Weather Forecast

RCB are placed seventh in the IPL 2024 points table after winning five matches from their 12 games. Virat Kohli and co. have won each of their last four games with the final game being a 60-run win over now eliminated Punjab Kings (PBKS).
On the other hand, Rishabh Pant is suspended for tonight's game and will see the game from the sidelines. DC have won six matches and are placed sixth.
IPL 2024 Points Table
Bengaluru Weather Report For Sunday, May 12
As per Accuweather, it will be cloudy in Bengaluru with a thunderstorm. With a humidity level of 63 percent, the temperature will hover around 26 degree Celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 13 km/h.
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara