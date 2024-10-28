Cricket

Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the hosts declared at 536 for 8 after 163 overs. Puducherry was bowled out for 153 in their first innings, with Ajay Rohera top-scoring with 27 runs and G. Anikethreddy taking 6 wickets for 56 runs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
PTI-Photo
Vidarbha's Yash Rathod Photo: PTI
info_icon

Fifties by Yash Rathod and Dhruv Shorey helped Vidarbha continue their dominance, carrying them to 255 for six in the second innings against Uttarakhand after the third day of their Ranji Trophy match on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Vidarbha lead by 292 runs at stumps after bowling out the hosts, who resumed from 242 for seven, for 289 to garner a small yet important first innings lead of 37 runs.

But that slender nature of the lead mandated that Vidarbha should bat well in their second dig and Shorey (59, 114b, 5x4) took over that job, making a patient half-century.

Shorey’s prudence and Danish Malewar’s aggression (42, 63b, 7x4) sat together well and helped Vidarbha overcome a jittery start.

The visitors had lost opener Atharva Taide and one-down Aman Mokhade while adding just 24.

But the third wicket alliance worth 64 between Shorey and Malewar eased Vidarbha’s nerves before the latter got out.

Shorey built another 68 runs for the fourth wicket alongside first-innings centurion Rathod (56, 75b, 3x4) as Vidarbha went past the 150-mark and the overall lead also neared 200.

However, Swapnil Singh ousted Shorey to keep Uttarakhand afloat.

But Akshay Karnewar struck an unbeaten 30 off 55 balls to take Vidarbha past the 250-mark as they stretched their lead close to 300.

Mumbai cricket team. - X | BCCI Domestic
Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs

BY PTI

Skipper Akshay Wadkar (16 batting) is giving company to him at close and Vidarbha will be eager to add a few more runs to the lead on the final day to keep their position and points safe.

Earlier, a four-wicket haul by veteran off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (4/62) helped Vidarbha earn a first innings lead.

Brief scores:

In Dehradun: Vidarbha 326 and 255/6 in 67 overs (Dhruv Shorey 59, Danish Malewar 42, Yash Rathod 56; Swapnil Singh 2/74) vs Uttarakhand: 289 all out in 107.2 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 119; Akshay Wakhare 4/62).

In Visakhapatnam: Andhra 344 all out in 92.4 overs vs Himachal Pradesh 478/9 in 150 overs (Ankit Kalsi 53, Akash Vasisht 52; Rishi Dhawan 195, Mukul Negi 42; KV Sasikanth 4/101, PVSN Raju 3/125).

In Jaipur: Gujarat 335 all out in 97.4 overs and 129/4 in 47 overs (Umang 44 batting, AV Choudhary 3/25) vs Rajasthan 335 all out in 97.4 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 77; ZA Khan 44, Ajay Kookna 47, AA Khan 42; Arsan Nagwaswalla 3/99, Jaymeet patel 3/26).

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 536/8 declared in 163 overs vs Puducherry 153 all out in 49.2 overs (Ajay Rohera 27; G Anikethreddy 6/56) and 171/2 in 47 overs (V Ganga Sridhar 61, Ajay Rohera 69).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
  2. Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates
  3. Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs
  4. Fakhar Zaman 'Upset' From Pakistan Contract Snub But Not Thinking Of Retirement: Report
  5. England Vs Pakistan: Brendon McCullum Backs Ben Stokes To Bounce Back After Test Series Defeat
Football News
  1. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
  2. VfL Bochum 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Lauds 'Calm, Serious' Visitors
  3. Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Giminez Own Goal Snaps Visitors' Unbeaten Start - Data Debrief
  4. Inter Milan 4-4 Juventus: Simone Inzaghi Rues Missed Opportunities In Derby D'Italia Thriller
  5. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot Pleased With Reds Comeback, But Gunners Were 'The Better Team'
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  2. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  3. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
  4. J&K: One Militant Killed In Akhnoor Sector After Attack On Army Vehicle
  5. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later