Cricket

Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs

The hero of the day was undoubtedly Jiwanjot, who moved to Tripura from Uttarakhand this year after spending most of his domestic career with Punjab

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
mumbai-ranji-trophy-2024-25-x-bcci-domestic
Mumbai cricket team. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

Tripura pacers Manisankar Murasingh and Abhijit Sarkar rattled Mumbai in the closing minutes on day three by removing both their openers to leave the defending champions reeling at 7 for 2 in a Ranji Trophy Group A match on Monday. (More Cricket News)

The 42-time champions had scored 450 in their first innings and then bundled out Tripura for 302 runs, thanks to young spinner Himanshu Singh's six-wicket haul (6/65), swelled their lead to 155, they could be in trouble if they lose early wickets on Tuesday.

A gutsy 14th first-class century by Tripura's veteran batter Jiwanjot Singh (118 off 188 balls, 15x4) and resolute half-tons in the middle-order by Sridam Paul (52, 100 balls) and captain Mandeep Singh (62 not out, 90 balls) saw the hosts bat stoutly all day long after starting at the overnight score of 60/1.

Their intrepid batting against the likes of India bowler Shardul Thakur and Shams Mulani saw Tripura cross the 300-run mark late into the post-team session and cut Mumbai's lead to 148 runs.

With three overs remaining in the day, Tripura pressed their new-ball bowlers Sarkar (1/4) and Manisankar (1/3) who quickly made an impact, getting rid of Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6) and Ayush Mhatre (1), who was caught behind by Sharath Srinivas.

However, with the seasoned skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul yet to come, Tripura will unlikely get a cakewalk on the fourth morning.

The hero of the day was undoubtedly Jiwanjot, who moved to Tripura from Uttarakhand this year after spending most of his domestic career with Punjab.

England captain Ben Stokes - null
England Vs Pakistan: Brendon McCullum Backs Ben Stokes To Bounce Back After Test Series Defeat

BY Stats Perform

The soon-to-be 34 cricketer, who could reach the 6,000 first-class run mark if he continues to play in the same vein this season, came up with a polished century as he weathered the early onslaught that saw Parvez Sultan (6) and Tejasvi Jaiswal (4) depart quickly.

He finally got a stable partnership going with Sridam Paul which yielded 89 runs before the veteran of 94 first-class games departed, bowled by left-arm spinner Mulani.

A steady 40-run fifth-wicket stand between Paul and Mandeep saw Tripura motor on before they were all out for 302 with Mumbai's Himanshu being the chief wrecker. Mulani had fighres of 3/88 in 37 overs.

At stumps, Mumbai's Royston Dias (0) and Mohit Awasthi (0) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

In Agartala - Mumbai: 450 & 7 for 2 in 3 overs vs Tripura 302 in 95.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 118, Sridam Paul 52, Mandeep Singh 62; Himanshu Singh 6/65, Shams Mulani 3/88).

In Vadodara - Odisha 193 & 165 in 34 overs (Anurag Sarangi 49, Kartik Biswal 53; Ninad Rathva 6/60) lost to Baroda 456 in 128.4 overs (Shivalik Sharma 96, Vishnu Solanki 98, Krunal Pandya 119; Govinda Poddar 5/131) by an innings and 98 runs.

In Aurangabad - Meghalaya 276 and 157 for 8 in 49 overs (Balchander Anirudh 36; Mukesh Choudhary 3/41, Pradeep Dadhe 2/29) vs Maharashtra 361 all out in 106.2 overs (Harshal Kate 128, Azim Kazi 66, Mandar Bhandari 73; Akash Choudhary 4/76).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
  2. Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates
  3. Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs
  4. Fakhar Zaman 'Upset' From Pakistan Contract Snub But Not Thinking Of Retirement: Report
  5. England Vs Pakistan: Brendon McCullum Backs Ben Stokes To Bounce Back After Test Series Defeat
Football News
  1. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
  2. VfL Bochum 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Lauds 'Calm, Serious' Visitors
  3. Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Giminez Own Goal Snaps Visitors' Unbeaten Start - Data Debrief
  4. Inter Milan 4-4 Juventus: Simone Inzaghi Rues Missed Opportunities In Derby D'Italia Thriller
  5. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot Pleased With Reds Comeback, But Gunners Were 'The Better Team'
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  2. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  3. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
  4. J&K: One Militant Killed In Akhnoor Sector After Attack On Army Vehicle
  5. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later