Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round One Day 4: When And Where To Watch

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round One Day 4: Get live streaming and a preview for Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round One Day 4 on Saturday, 18 October, as the domestic first-class season continues with around 38 teams in action across venues

Outlook Sports Desk
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja in action as Saurashtra take on Karnataka. | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 rolls on Day 4 on Saturday, 18 October, with plenty of drama and milestones expected

  • Mumbai face a tough challenge in Jammu; Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh post strong responses in Kanpur and Indore

  • Live Streaming Info: Select matches will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel TV

Day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One kicks off on Saturday, 18 October, with around 38 teams in action across venues. Catch all the domestic first-class action and get live streaming details right here.

On Day 3, Vidarbha and Haryana secured victories over Nagaland and Railways, while Bihar dominated Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 165 runs in the Plate division. Mumbai face a tough challenge in Jammu, with J&K needing 222 runs on the final day to turn the game around.

In other matches, Uttar Pradesh reached 294/6 in reply to Andhra’s 470 in Kanpur, while Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 205 helped Madhya Pradesh reach 519/8 against Punjab in Indore.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 4 LIVE score

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round One Day 3: Scores At Day 3 Stumps

  • Cuttack: Baroda 413/7 in 146 overs vs Odisha 271

  • Kolkata: Uttarakhand 165/2 in 67 overs & 213 vs Bengal 323

  • Rajkot: Karnataka 89/1 in 28 overs & 372 vs Saurashtra 376

  • Bengaluru: Nagaland 113 all out & 171 lost to Vidarbha 463

  • New Delhi: Tripura 114/7 in 42 overs & 176 vs Services 359

  • Thiruvananthapuram: Maharashtra 51/0 in 9 overs & 239 vs Kerala 219 

  • Surat: Railways 152 & 128 lost to Haryana 205 and 171

  • Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 52/3 in 27 overs & 93 vs Jharkhand 419 (ongoing)

  • Ahmedabad: Assam 28/3 in 17 overs & 310 vs Gujarat 382

  • Rajsamand: Chhattisgarh 64/4 in 26 overs & 332 vs Rajasthan 386

  • Srinagar: J&K 21/1 in 7 overs & 325 vs Mumbai 181 & 386

  • Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 294/6 in 111 overs vs Andhra 470

  • Hyderabad: Hyderabad 400/7 in 106.4 overs vs Delhi 529/4d

  • Indore: Madhya Pradesh 519/8 in 146 overs vs Punjab 232

  • Porvorim: Chandigarh 159/3 in 40 overs & 137 vs Goa 566

  • Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 91/4 in 17 overs & 305 vs Pondicherry 183

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round One Day 4: Live Streaming

Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One matches?

A few select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Selected games will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

Play will resume at 9:30 AM IST.

