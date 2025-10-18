Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Ends In Draw

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Scores At Day 3 Stumps
Cuttack: Baroda 413/7 in 146 overs vs Odisha 271
Kolkata: Uttarakhand 165/2 in 67 overs & 213 vs Bengal 323
Rajkot: Karnataka 89/1 in 28 overs & 372 vs Saurashtra 376
Bengaluru: Nagaland 113 all out & 171 lost to Vidarbha 463
New Delhi: Tripura 114/7 in 42 overs & 176 vs Services 359
Thiruvananthapuram: Maharashtra 51/0 in 9 overs & 239 vs Kerala 219
Surat: Railways 152 & 128 lost to Haryana 205 and 171
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 52/3 in 27 overs & 93 vs Jharkhand 419 (ongoing)
Ahmedabad: Assam 28/3 in 17 overs & 310 vs Gujarat 382
Rajsamand: Chhattisgarh 64/4 in 26 overs & 332 vs Rajasthan 386
Srinagar: J&K 21/1 in 7 overs & 325 vs Mumbai 181 & 386
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 294/6 in 111 overs vs Andhra 470
Hyderabad: Hyderabad 400/7 in 106.4 overs vs Delhi 529/4d
Indore: Madhya Pradesh 519/8 in 146 overs vs Punjab 232
Porvorim: Chandigarh 159/3 in 40 overs & 137 vs Goa 566
Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 91/4 in 17 overs & 305 vs Pondicherry 183
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Streaming Info
A few select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Selected games will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.
Play will resume at 9:30 AM IST.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Good Morning!
Hello, we’re rolling into Day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One, expect action, drama, and a flurry of milestones as the red-ball battles heat up across venues. Stay tuned for all the live updates.