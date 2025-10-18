Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Ends In Draw

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Kerala team celebrating a wicket. | Photo: PTI

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 1, Day 4 on Saturday, 18 October, as the domestic first-class season continues with around 38 teams in action across venues. The 91st edition of India’s premier red-ball tournament began on October 15 and runs till February 2026. Day 3 saw Vidarbha and Haryana seal wins over Nagaland and Railways, while Bihar thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 165 runs in the Plate division. Mumbai face a tough test in Jammu, with J&K needing 222 runs on the final day. In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh reached 294/6 replying to Andhra’s 470, and in Indore, Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 205 guided Madhya Pradesh to 519/8 against Punjab. Expect plenty of drama and milestones on Day 4, stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2025, 08:58:29 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Scores At Day 3 Stumps Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Scores At Day 3 Stumps Cuttack: Baroda 413/7 in 146 overs vs Odisha 271

Kolkata: Uttarakhand 165/2 in 67 overs & 213 vs Bengal 323

Rajkot: Karnataka 89/1 in 28 overs & 372 vs Saurashtra 376

Bengaluru: Nagaland 113 all out & 171 lost to Vidarbha 463

New Delhi: Tripura 114/7 in 42 overs & 176 vs Services 359

Thiruvananthapuram: Maharashtra 51/0 in 9 overs & 239 vs Kerala 219

Surat: Railways 152 & 128 lost to Haryana 205 and 171

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 52/3 in 27 overs & 93 vs Jharkhand 419 (ongoing)

Ahmedabad: Assam 28/3 in 17 overs & 310 vs Gujarat 382

Rajsamand: Chhattisgarh 64/4 in 26 overs & 332 vs Rajasthan 386

Srinagar: J&K 21/1 in 7 overs & 325 vs Mumbai 181 & 386

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 294/6 in 111 overs vs Andhra 470

Hyderabad: Hyderabad 400/7 in 106.4 overs vs Delhi 529/4d

Indore: Madhya Pradesh 519/8 in 146 overs vs Punjab 232

Porvorim: Chandigarh 159/3 in 40 overs & 137 vs Goa 566

Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 91/4 in 17 overs & 305 vs Pondicherry 183

18 Oct 2025, 08:27:38 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Streaming Info A few select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Selected games will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel. Play will resume at 9:30 AM IST.