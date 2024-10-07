Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 Games

Goa and Manipur have been relegated to compete in the Plate Group this year. Here's the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plat Group round 1 match details

ranji-trophy-2024-25-plate-group-x-bcci-domestic
Ranji Trophy. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic


The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group matchday 1 will feature three matches taking place at different venues on October 11, Friday 2204. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)

In the Plate Group, the minnows teams have the opportunity to secure a spot in the Elite Group for the following season.

The Plate Group consists of six teams that play in separate knockout fixtures, with the top two teams advancing to the Elite Groups for the following season. Similarly, the bottom two teams from the four Elite Group tables will be relegated to the Plate Group for the next season.

In the Ranji trophy 2023-24 season, Mumbai clinched the title for the record-extending 42nd time. Hyderabad and Meghalaya reached the summit clash in the Plate Group and earned promotion to the Elite Group for the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Goa and Manipur have been relegated to compete in the Plate Group this year.

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Teams are:

Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

The squads of the Plate Group Teams are not yet announced.

Goa lost five out of the seven matches they played, while Manipur suffered defeats in all seven of their fixtures in the Ranji trophy 2023-24 season.

The standings saw Goa and Bihar battling close to avoid relegation, but after Goa's loss to Gujarat, Bihar advanced due to a superior net run rate, leaving Goa behind.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Round 1 Matches:

(October 11, Friday)

Nagaland Vs Arunachal Pradesh

Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Goa Vs Manipur

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Sikkim Vs Mizoram

Venue: SICA ground, Rangpo

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Live Streaming Details:

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group broadcasting details have not yet been announced, but it is likely to follow last season's model in which the matches were available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.



