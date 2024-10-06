Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group: Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

In the Plate Group, teams vie for the top two positions, which will secure them spots in the Elite Groups for the following season. In the same way, the two teams finishing at the bottom of the Elite standings will be relegated to the Plate Group for the next season

ranji-trophy-plate-group-2024-25-x-bcci-domestic
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 11, Friday, providing a platform for both seasoned and emerging cricket talents in India to showcase their skills. Even the less established teams and players will have the opportunity to shine and make their mark in the Indian domestic cricket tournament under Plate Group. (More Cricket News)

A total of 38 teams participate in the Ranji Trophy, divided into four Elite Groups, each comprising eight teams and six teams are placed in Plate Group where they have their own fixtures and knockout matches.

In the Plate Group, teams vie for the top two positions, which will secure them spots in the Elite Groups for the following season. In the same way, the two teams finishing at the bottom of the Elite standings will be relegated to the Plate Group for the next season.

This year, in response to the winter weather conditions that interrupted play last season, the BCCI has decided to split the Ranji Trophy matches into two legs. The first leg will take place from October 11 to November 16, 2024 followed by a two-month break before resuming on January 23, 2025.

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Teams are:

Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

The squads of the Plate Group Teams are not yet announced.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Fixture

(October 11, Friday)

Nagaland Vs Arunachal Pradesh

Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Goa Vs Manipur

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Sikkim Vs Mizoram

Venue: SICA ground, Rangpo

Time: 9:30 AM IST

(October 18, 2024)

Arunachal Pradesh Vs Mizoram

Venue: Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Sikkim Vs Goa

Venue: SICA ground, Rangpo

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Nagaland Vs Manipur

Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima

Time: 9:30 AM IST

(October 26, 2024)

Manipur Vs Mizoram

Venue: Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Goa Vs Nagaland

Venue: Panjim Gymkhana Ground, Panaji

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh Vs Sikkim

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Motera, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

(November 3, 2024)

Aurnachal Pradesh Vs Manipur

Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Mizoram Vs Goa

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Motera, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Nagaland Vs Sikkim

Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima

Time: 9:30 AM IST

(November 13, 2024)

Goa Vs Arunachal Pradesh

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Manipur Vs Sikkim

Venue: Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Mizoram Vs Nagaland

Venue: Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Live Streaming Details:

This year's Ranji Trophy broadcasting details have not yet been announced, but it is likely to follow last season's model in which the matches were available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.

