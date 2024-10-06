Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group: Teams, Fixtures, Live Streaming, All You Need To Know

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season is set to begin on October 11, Friday, providing a platform for both seasoned and emerging cricket talents in India to showcase their skills. Even the less established teams and players will have the opportunity to shine and make their mark in the Indian domestic cricket tournament under Plate Group. (More Cricket News)
A total of 38 teams participate in the Ranji Trophy, divided into four Elite Groups, each comprising eight teams and six teams are placed in Plate Group where they have their own fixtures and knockout matches.
In the Plate Group, teams vie for the top two positions, which will secure them spots in the Elite Groups for the following season. In the same way, the two teams finishing at the bottom of the Elite standings will be relegated to the Plate Group for the next season.
This year, in response to the winter weather conditions that interrupted play last season, the BCCI has decided to split the Ranji Trophy matches into two legs. The first leg will take place from October 11 to November 16, 2024 followed by a two-month break before resuming on January 23, 2025.
The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Teams are:
Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh
The squads of the Plate Group Teams are not yet announced.
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Fixture
(October 11, Friday)
Nagaland Vs Arunachal Pradesh
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Goa Vs Manipur
Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Sikkim Vs Mizoram
Venue: SICA ground, Rangpo
Time: 9:30 AM IST
(October 18, 2024)
Arunachal Pradesh Vs Mizoram
Venue: Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Sikkim Vs Goa
Venue: SICA ground, Rangpo
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Nagaland Vs Manipur
Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Time: 9:30 AM IST
(October 26, 2024)
Manipur Vs Mizoram
Venue: Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Goa Vs Nagaland
Venue: Panjim Gymkhana Ground, Panaji
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Vs Sikkim
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Motera, Ahmedabad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
(November 3, 2024)
Aurnachal Pradesh Vs Manipur
Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Mizoram Vs Goa
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Motera, Ahmedabad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Nagaland Vs Sikkim
Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Time: 9:30 AM IST
(November 13, 2024)
Goa Vs Arunachal Pradesh
Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy, Porvorim
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Manipur Vs Sikkim
Venue: Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Mizoram Vs Nagaland
Venue: Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium, Nadiad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Plate Group Live Streaming Details:
This year's Ranji Trophy broadcasting details have not yet been announced, but it is likely to follow last season's model in which the matches were available to live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.