QAT Vs THA Toss Update, ICC T20 WC Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Qatar Elected To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Hosts Qatar won the toss and elected to field first against Thailand in the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Tuesday (November 19). (More Cricket News)
Qatar vs Thailand Playing XIs
Thailand Playing XI: Nopphon Senamontree, Kamron Senamontree, Satarut Rungrueang, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Sorawat Desungnoen, Anucha Kalasi, Jandre Coetzee, Austin Lazarus (c), Akshaykumar Yadav (wk), Nitish Salekar
Qatar Playing XI: Mohammed Rizlan (c), Imal Liyanage (wk), Mohammad Ahnaff, Mohammed Aslam, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Sarwar, Muhammad Jabir, Muhammad Ikramullah, Himanshu Rathod, Saqlain Arshad, Mirza Mohammed Baig
Qatar vs Thailand Head To Head:
There's very little to talk about the Qatar vs Thailand rivalry. The Doha match, in fact, will be the first meeting between the two teams in the format.
Qatar vs Thailand Live Streaming:
The Qatar vs Thailand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Qatar vs Thailand Squads:
Thailand Squad: Akshaykumar Yadav, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun(w), Jandre Coetzee, Austin Lazarus(c), Satarut Rungrueang, Nopphon Senamontree, Anucha Kalasi, Sarawut Maliwan, Kamron Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen, Narawit Nuntarach, Chanchai Pengkumta
Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage, Shakkir Kassim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan, Saqlain Arshad, Gayan Munaweera, Nouman Sarwar, Himanshu Rathod, Owais Ahmed, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Jabir, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Mohammad Ahnaff