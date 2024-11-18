Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming, Schedule, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Seven Associate teams will battle it out in the qualifying tournament, with the top two advancing to the 'regional final', where they will be joined by Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The United Arab Emirates national cricket team.
The United Arab Emirates national cricket team. Photo: X/UAE Cricket Official
info_icon

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B starts on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) with the hosts Qatar taking on Thailand in the opener at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. (More Cricket News)

The 10-day affair featuring 21 matches will see seven Associate teams fight for two available spots. All the matches will be played in Doha — at West End Park International Cricket Stadium (11 matches) and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium (10 matches).

The top two teams will advance to the 'regional final', where they will be joined by Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea — who were given byes courtesy of having participated in the previous T20 World Cup, and Malaysia and Kuwait — the two teams from Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B, which was held in Malaysia earlier this year.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Teams And Squads

Bahrain, 26th in ICC T20I Rankings: Haider Butt (c), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt, and Sachin Kumar.

Bhutan, 77th in ICC T20I Rankings: Thinley Jamtsho (c), Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Chophel (wk), Tshering Tashi (wk), Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, and Tenzin Wangchuk.

Cambodia, 42nd in ICC T20I Rankings: Gulam Murtaza (c), Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Luqman Butt, Nived Gireesh, Shah Hussain (wk), Mahaj Midda Sahaj Chadha (wk), Uday Hathinjar, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Pel Vannak, and Utkarsh Jain.

Qatar, 28th in ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Mirza Mohammed Baig, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer, Saqlain Arshad, Shakkir Kassim, Amir Farooq, Arumuga Ganesh, Himanshu Rathod, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Zaman, Noman Sarwar, Imal Liyanage (wk), Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Aslam, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Jabir, and Owais Ahmed.

Saudi Arabia, 33rd in ICC T20I Rankings: Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Sajid Imran Cheema, Anwar Saleem, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan, Abdul Manan Ali (wk), Sidharth Sankar (wk), Abdul Wahid, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed, Syed Ali Abbas, Usman Khalid, and Zain Ul Abidin.

Thailand, 55th in ICC T20I Rankings: Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarach, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Jandre Coetzee, Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Akshaykumar Yadav (wk), Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, and Sarawut Maliwan.

United Arab Emirates, 16th in ICC T20I Rankings: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Waseem, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, and Sanchit Sharma.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B Fixtures

November 19, 2024

Match 1: Qatar vs Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 2: United Arab Emirates vs Bhutan at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 3: Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

November 20, 2024

Match 4: Thailand vs Cambodia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 5: Bhutan vs Qatar at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 6: Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

November 22, 2024

Match 7: United Arab Emirates vs Cambodia West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 8: Bahrain vs Thailand at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 9: Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

November 23, 2024

Match 10: Bhutan vs Bahrain at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 11: Thailand vs United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 12: Cambodia vs Qatar at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

November 25, 2024

Match 13: Bahrain vs Qatar at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 14: Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 15: Bhutan vs Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

November 26, 2024

Match 16: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 17: Bahrain vs Cambodia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 18: Qatar vs United Arab Emirates at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

November 28, 2024

Match 19: Bhutan vs Cambodia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 20: Qatar vs Saudi Arabia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).

Match 21: Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details

All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sahibzada Departs, Babar, Haseebullah At Crease; PAK At 18/1 In 2 Overs
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  3. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  2. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
  3. Wales Vs Iceland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  4. Bosnia-Herzegovina Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 6
  5. CAF Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifiers Live Streaming: Five Places Still Up For Grabs - Key Matches, Start Time And How To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  2. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  3. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Germany Vs Canada Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 2nd Quarter-Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS
  3. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  4. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  5. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
  2. Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP A Day After Quitting AAP
  3. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus'
  4. The Multiple Fault Lines Of The Manipur Conflict
  5. Gujarat Ragging Case: FIR Filed Against 15 Seniors After Death of MBBS Student
Entertainment News
  1. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  2. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  3. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  4. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  5. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  3. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
  4. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  5. Bangladesh To Seek Extradition Of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India
Latest Stories
  1. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  4. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens
  5. In Vidarbha's Gadchiroli, A Daughter Takes On Her Father
  6. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  7. Waqf Land Disputes: Igniting Communal Fire In Kerala And Karnataka
  8. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil