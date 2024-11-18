ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming, Schedule, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B starts on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) with the hosts Qatar taking on Thailand in the opener at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. (More Cricket News)
The 10-day affair featuring 21 matches will see seven Associate teams fight for two available spots. All the matches will be played in Doha — at West End Park International Cricket Stadium (11 matches) and the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium (10 matches).
The top two teams will advance to the 'regional final', where they will be joined by Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea — who were given byes courtesy of having participated in the previous T20 World Cup, and Malaysia and Kuwait — the two teams from Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B, which was held in Malaysia earlier this year.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Teams And Squads
Bahrain, 26th in ICC T20I Rankings: Haider Butt (c), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt, and Sachin Kumar.
Bhutan, 77th in ICC T20I Rankings: Thinley Jamtsho (c), Gakul Ghalley, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Sonam Chophel (wk), Tshering Tashi (wk), Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, and Tenzin Wangchuk.
Cambodia, 42nd in ICC T20I Rankings: Gulam Murtaza (c), Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Luqman Butt, Nived Gireesh, Shah Hussain (wk), Mahaj Midda Sahaj Chadha (wk), Uday Hathinjar, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Pel Vannak, and Utkarsh Jain.
Qatar, 28th in ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammed Rizlan (c & wk), Mirza Mohammed Baig, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer, Saqlain Arshad, Shakkir Kassim, Amir Farooq, Arumuga Ganesh, Himanshu Rathod, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Zaman, Noman Sarwar, Imal Liyanage (wk), Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Aslam, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Jabir, and Owais Ahmed.
Saudi Arabia, 33rd in ICC T20I Rankings: Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Sajid Imran Cheema, Anwar Saleem, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan, Abdul Manan Ali (wk), Sidharth Sankar (wk), Abdul Wahid, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed, Syed Ali Abbas, Usman Khalid, and Zain Ul Abidin.
Thailand, 55th in ICC T20I Rankings: Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Narawit Nuntarach, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Jandre Coetzee, Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Akshaykumar Yadav (wk), Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, and Sarawut Maliwan.
United Arab Emirates, 16th in ICC T20I Rankings: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Waseem, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Omid Rahman, and Sanchit Sharma.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B Fixtures
November 19, 2024
Match 1: Qatar vs Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 2: United Arab Emirates vs Bhutan at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 3: Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
November 20, 2024
Match 4: Thailand vs Cambodia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 5: Bhutan vs Qatar at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 6: Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
November 22, 2024
Match 7: United Arab Emirates vs Cambodia West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 8: Bahrain vs Thailand at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 9: Saudi Arabia vs Bhutan at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
November 23, 2024
Match 10: Bhutan vs Bahrain at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 11: Thailand vs United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 12: Cambodia vs Qatar at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
November 25, 2024
Match 13: Bahrain vs Qatar at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 14: Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 15: Bhutan vs Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
November 26, 2024
Match 16: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 17: Bahrain vs Cambodia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 18: Qatar vs United Arab Emirates at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
November 28, 2024
Match 19: Bhutan vs Cambodia at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 20: Qatar vs Saudi Arabia at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 11:30am IST (09:00am local).
Match 21: Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Stadium. Match starts at 4:00pm IST (01:30pm local).
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.