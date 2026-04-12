PBKS Vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

PBKS chased down a massive 220 against SRH in IPL 2026, with Shreyas Iyer leading the charge in a dominant six-wicket win at Mullanpur

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PBKS Vs SRH: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 17 – Check Result
Shreyas Iyer celebrating his fifty with Nehal Wadhera during PBKS vs CSK IPL 2026 match. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • PBKS chase down 220 with a dominant six-wicket win, completing one of the highest successful chases in IPL history

  • Shreyas Iyer leads from the front with an unbeaten 69, supported by fifties from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

  • SRH post 219 after a blazing start, but PBKS finish strongly to seal victory with seven balls to spare

Shreyas Iyer once again proved his worth as a leader and a batter, guiding Punjab Kings to a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match in Guwahati on Saturday.

After an astute piece of captaincy, Shreyas led by example with an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls to help PBKS chase down a daunting target of 220 with as many as seven balls to spare.

The foundation for the victory was laid by a rollicking 99-run opening stand between Priyansh Arya (57 off 20 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (51 of 25), after Abhishek Sharma unleashed a brutal onslaught with a blistering 28-ball 74 to power SRH to 219 for six.

Sent in, Abhishek and Travis Head (38 off 23 balls) blew away the PBKS bowlers with a 120-run opening partnership in a mere 8.1 overs.

The home team though made a fine comeback with the ball after Shashank Singh (2/20 in 3 overs) removed both openers in one over and, as a result, SRH, who were 120 for no loss at the start of ninth over, ended inside 220.

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Xavier Bartlett (1/42 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant final over to concede just five runs.

Abhishek smashed eight sixes and five fours.

In reply, PBKS got the start they needed and raced to 93 for no loss in the powerplay, with the opening duo of Priyansh and Prabhsimran going hammer and tongs at the SRH bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey leaked 18 runs in the first over, providing PBKS with the perfect launch pad.

Prabhsimran danced down the ground to get a couple of sixes, including one against veteran left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, even as Eshan Malinga gave away 17 runs.

Priyansh Arya then hammered Harshal Patel for 6, 6, 4, 4 to race to a 16-ball fifty.

Shivang Kumar raised SRH hopes by picking three wickets but Shreyas completed the job for his side.

Earlier, Abhishek got off the blocks quickly and launched into Arshdeep to collect 24 runs with the help of two fours and two maximums including a straight six and another off a top edge over third man.

Marco Jansen, too, was taken to the cleaners with 16 runs in the left-arm quick's first over as SRH reached 60 for no loss in four overs.

Abhishek reached his half-century in 18 balls with a six over long-on off a Vyshak Vijaykumar slower ball, and two balls later, a low full toss was lofted over long-on for another maximum to signal the end of another 24-run over, which propelled SRH to 84 for no loss in five overs, the best powerplay score at this venue.

Abhishek enjoyed registering his first half-century of the season and received a hug from Head, before the two resumed their power hitting.

Bartlett came back but the onslaught continued unabated as Head struck three consecutive boundaries and Abhishek pummelled one over deep midwicket for a maximum to bring up SRH's 100 inside the powerplay.

With his front-line seamers leaking plenty of runs, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer introduced Shashank Singh and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to slow things down, and the former gave away just six runs in his first over.

Leg-spinner Chahal conceded only three runs in his first five balls before Abhishek danced down the wicket to smack him for a big six.

Continuing with Shashank paid off for PBKS as he effected the much-needed first breakthrough with an innocuous delivery that Head hit to the fielder at long-on.

Shashank struck again as Abhishek was caught by Arshdeep after the batter slashed a fuller-length ball but could not clear the boundary.

Showing clever captaincy, Shreyas gave Chahal another over and, in the context of the game, he did the job asked of him by conceding just nine runs.

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan (27 off 17) got out to Arshdeep while Heinrich Klaasen (39 off 33) was dismissed in the final over.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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