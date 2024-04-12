Cricket

PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals are visiting Punjab Kings for match 27 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played in Mullanpur on April 13. Check out the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and weather conditions for the RR vs PBKS game

AP
Rajasthan Royals lost their last Indian Premier League 2024 match, against Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. Photo: AP
Punjab Kings will host Rajasthan Royals at their new stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday (April 13), for match 27 of Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Key Battles | Full IPL Coverage)

The visitors are on top of the IPL 2024 points table (before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals game) with four wins from five games, while the Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS are currently eighth with just two victories from their five encounters.

Predicted Playing XIs For PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2024 Match

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

Impact Substitute: Arshdeep Singh

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitute: Kuldeep Sen

PBKS Vs RR, Match 27 Pitch Report

The surface at Mullanpur has been seam-bowling friendly so far. Two matches have been played at the new venue in this season, and 23 of the 30 wickets to have fallen have been picked by pacers. Expect another game where the pitch aids the quicks.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

PBKS Vs RR, Head-To-Head Record

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have faced off in 26 IPL matches so far. PBKS have won 11 of them, while RR have emerged victorious on 15 occasions. Based on the head-to-head record and form in the ongoing IPL season, Sanju Samson's RR are tipped to win the tie.

PBKS Vs RR, Match 27 Weather Report

Though the temperature is likely to hover well beyond the 30-degree mark in the afternoon, it is expected to descend to the 20s in the evening, when play will begin (7:30pm IST). Cloudy conditions are forecast, and some rain might be on the anvil.

