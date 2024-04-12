Cricket

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Friendly Banter With Dinesh Karthik Goes Viral - Watch

During MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium, MI player Rohit Sharma was seen having a 'funny' altercation with RCB's Dinesh Karthik

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
Team India captain and Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma is known to be quite vocal on the field and some of his quips have either gone viral or have become hit amongst Indian cricket fans. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

One such moment can be the latest to be added to that list is when Rohit walked up to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and 'sledged' him during their IPL 2024 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit was heard making a sarcastic comment to DK regarding the selection for the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

“Shabash DK! T20 World Cup mein selection ke liye push karna hai isko. Dimag mein chal raha hai iske World Cup. (Nicely done DK! He is pushing for a spot in the T20 World Cup. Seems like his mind is busy with the thought of the World Cup),” Rohit was caught chirping on the stump mic to Dinesh Karthik.

Watch the video here:

Karthik scored a blistering knock of 53 off 23 balls that included five fours and four maximums whilst his stay at the crease.

Despite RCB posting 196/8, MI batters led by Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52) reached the target in 15.3 overs.

RCB's loss meant that they stay second from bottom in the IPL standings whereas MI moved to seventh.

