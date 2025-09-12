PBKS Trolled For Asia Cup 2025 IND Vs PAK Clash Post Without Pakistan Flag, Fans Say ‘Blank As Your IPL Trophy Cabinet’

PBKS sparked controversy by omitting Pakistan’s flag from an Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK post
Fans roasted the franchise, calling their cabinet “blank as your IPL trophies"
PBKS reached the IPL 2025 final but lost to RCB, extending their title drought
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing brutal trolls after one of their social media posts ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 IND vs PAK clash left out the Pakistan flag. The 2025 IPL finalists are known to posts sarcastic and humourous posts on social media, however, this time a post has backfired.
The two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan last met during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. However, the Pahalgam attack earlier this year, arose the tension between the two nations, with many suggesting to end the sporting ties. Even the upcoming clash between the two nations has been a major concern.
Fans Reactions To PBKS’s Asia Cup Post
PBKS' post of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup clash, where they intentionally snubbed out the Pakistan flag, sparked brutal troll from the cricket fans, particulary from Pakistan. Even a few Indian fans asserted that there was no need to come up with that kind of social media post. Many even said that, it's a tactic to get social media engagement.
The trolling, though humorous at times, underscored how sensitive the India-Pakistan narrative remains in cricketing circles. Despite the outrage on social media, it's safe to say that fans will surely witness a IND Vs PAK clash on Sunday.
Here's How Fans Reacted:
Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 Run
Punjab Kings had one of their most memorable campaigns in IPL 2025, finishing at the top of the league stage table with 9 wins in 14 matches and one no-result. Their consistency across the season, backed by impactful batting and sharp bowling spells, earned them 19 points and a direct ticket to the playoffs. For a franchise often ridiculed for inconsistency, this was a statement season as they dominated the group stage with confidence.
In the playoffs, however, PBKS experienced a mix of highs and lows. They fell short in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back in stunning fashion in Qualifier 2, defeating Mumbai Indians with a record-breaking chase of 204 runs, the highest successful pursuit in an IPL knockout. That historic win booked their second-ever IPL final appearance, their first since 2014, but the fairytale ended there, as they lost the summit clash to RCB, extending their wait for a maiden title.